Trump Launches Ambitious New Offshore Oil and Gas Leasing Program, Establishes High Arctic Planning Area

The Department of the Interior has initiated the development of the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Oil and Gas Leasing Program, marking a significant shift in U.S. offshore energy policy.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced the move as part of the administration’s broader “American Energy Dominance” strategy. “Through a transparent and inclusive public engagement process, we are reinforcing our commitment to responsible offshore energy development—driving job creation, bolstering economic growth and strengthening American energy independence,” Burgum stated.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish a Request for Information and Comments in the Federal Register, initiating a 45-day public comment period. This marks the first step in what officials describe as a multi-year planning process.

A notable development in this initiative is the establishment of the High Arctic as the 27th OCS planning area offshore Alaska. BOEM is also updating boundaries of existing planning areas to align with its revised jurisdiction.

The new program will replace the current 10th Program (2024-2029), which includes only three lease sales in the Gulf of America. Current data shows BOEM managing 2,227 active oil and gas leases covering approximately 12.1 million acres in OCS regions, with 469 leases actively producing oil and gas as of April 1, 2025.

The economic impact of these operations is substantial. In fiscal year 2024, OCS leases contributed 14% of domestic oil production and 2% of domestic natural gas production, generating $7 billion in federal revenues. BOEM’s latest assessment indicates significant untapped potential, with estimated reserves of 68.79 billion barrels of oil and 229.03 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

This initiative aligns with President Trump’s Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” which aims to maximize domestic energy production. The order specifically promotes energy exploration and production on federal lands and waters to establish long-term U.S. energy leadership.

Secretary Burgum directed BOEM to move forward with a lease sale on April 4th. “Unlike under President Biden, we will not leave our critical energy resources locked up when so many Americans are suffering through the unnecessarily high cost of living imposed by the previous administration,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said.

Prior to leaving office, President Biden invoked the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to protect 625 million acres federal waters along the East and West coasts, eastern Gulf of Mexico, and parts of Alaska’s northern Bering Sea, from offshore oil and gas leasing and development.

President Trump’s plan to expand offshore oil and gas production faces headwinds from falling oil prices, with WTI crude prices falling recently into the low $60 range.

Today’s announcement comes as the Trump Administration reviews federally-approved offshore wind projects, leading to this week’s suspension of the $5 billion Empire Wind offshore wind project located off New York, which began construction last year.

Stakeholders are invited to provide recommendations for leasing opportunities, express concerns, and identify potential impacts on existing uses of these offshore areas. As required by the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, the Department of the Interior will gather input from all interested and affected parties during the program’s development.