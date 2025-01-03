gCaptain-logo
Northern Pathfinder CO2 pathfinder ship

Northern Pathfinder. Photo courtesy Northern Lights JV

Second CO2 Transport Ship Delivered for Northern Lights CCS Project

Mike Schuler
January 3, 2025

Northern Lights JV has taken delivery of its second specialized CO2 transport vessel, the Northern Pathfinder, from China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC). The vessel joins its sister ship Northern Pioneer in what is set to become the world’s largest dedicated CO2 shipping fleet.

The vessels will form a critical link in Europe’s decarbonization infrastructure, transporting liquefied CO2 from industrial capture sites across Europe to Northern Lights’ receiving terminal in Øygarden, Norway.

“This marks another significant milestone in building the world’s largest dedicated CO2 shipping fleet,” said a spokesperson from Northern Lights JV, a partnership between energy giants Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

The Northern Pathfinder is part of a quartet of purpose-built CO2 carriers. The Norwegian-flagged vessel will be operated by Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE).

Before beginning commercial operations, both the Northern Pathfinder and Northern Pioneer will undergo efficiency optimization testing during their delivery voyage from China to Norway. Upon arrival, the vessels will commence mechanical commissioning at the recently completed Øygarden receiving facility and conduct operations with their first customer, Heidelberg Materials, in Brevik.

The project represents a significant advancement in carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure. The first phase of Northern Lights’ development will provide an annual CO2 storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes as part of Norway’s Longship project, demonstrating the country’s commitment to developing a complete CCS value chain.

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS)
co2 shipping
northern lights

