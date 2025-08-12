Bardex Reinforces Commitment to Allied Maritime Infrastructure at US-ASEANADS Mission

Bardex Corporation can confirm that Nick Atallah, Director, Product Development for Bardex, will represent the company at the upcoming Aerospace, Defense & Security (ADS) Mission to the Philippines, hosted by the US-ASEAN Business Council, August 14–15 in Manila.

Bardex, a global leader in heavy load-handling solutions, is attending with a clear purpose: to support allied nations in strengthening their maritime infrastructure. As part of the event’s focus on strategic collaboration and defense modernization, Bardex will highlight its OmniLift™ chain jack shiplift system, the gold standard in accuracy, reliability and sustained value in infrastructure for shipbuilding and ship sustainment (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO)).

According to Atallah, “Our shiplift systems and transfer technologies are proven tools for strengthening port operations and fleet readiness. The goal is to help our partners become more self-reliant and resilient in the face of growing maritime challenges.”

This engagement is part of Bardex’s broader commitment to supporting the defense, infrastructure, and economic development goals of its partners. Through direct collaboration with the US Department of Commerce, the US Embassy in Manila, and the US-ASEAN Business Council, Bardex will participate in high-level discussions focused on confirming host nation priorities and requirements to identify opportunities for the US private sector.

The US-ASEAN Business Council’s mission is to foster economic growth, trade, and investment between the United Sates and the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The particular event brings together U.S. companies and key Philippine defense and government officials to explore sustainable solutions across the Aerospace, Defense and Security sector. It also supports the DoD’s Maritime Security (MARSEC) Consortium—a public-private initiative aimed at identifying low-cost, commercially available solutions to meet interested southeast Asian partners’ most pressing maritime security challenges.

About Bardex: Bardex provides novel engineering insights and designs, prototypes, and manufactures proprietary equipment to solve the marine industry’s heaviest challenges. For over 60 years – and 300+ projects for shipyards, oil and gas companies, and the burgeoning offshore wind industry – the Bardex mindset has always been to be a trusted, collaborative partner whose first step in any project is to understand exactly what the client needs to accomplish. That approach has produced more than 20 patents, many repeat clients, and countless innovations that make the seemingly impossible possible, while improving safety, efficiency, and profitability for a diverse range of applications. Bardex manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certified. To learn more, visit https://www.bardex.com.

About the US-ASEAN Business Council:

The US-ASEAN Business Council is a leading advocacy group that promotes economic ties and business relations between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries, including the Philippines. It serves as a platform for American companies to engage with governments and businesses in the ASEAN region. The Council plays a crucial role in facilitating dialogue, promoting trade and investment, and addressing key business issues to enhance economic cooperation between the US and ASEAN nations, including the Philippines. To learn more, visit https://www.usasean.org/.