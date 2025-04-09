Game-Changing OmniCrane™ Puts Bardex in the Running for 2025 Ventus Award



he Bardex OmniCrane™ brings unprecedented safety and environmental benefits – and more – to the offshore wind industry and ports throughout the world, making Bardex one of four finalists for this year’s HSE Program of the Year Award

Bardex, a global leader in products and engineering services that tackle marine-based industries’ biggest, toughest challenges, is honored to be a Ventus Award finalist. The awards, in eleven categories, recognize – and celebrate – trailblazing people and products that advance the feasibility and adoption of offshore wind and other ocean renewables. Bardex was selected as one of four finalists in the Health, Safety & Environment category for its proprietary OmniCrane, which, among the many benefits it provides, virtually eliminates the risk of at-height accidents.

The OmniCrane is a self-contained system that lifts and positions all of the components of a wind turbine generator, including tower sections, nacelle, hub, and blades. It allows for the assembly of the nacelle, hub, and two of the three blades over land, at quay level; thereby eliminating working over water, minimizing the number of heavy lifts, and reducing safety risks, assembly problems, and delays due to weather. Installation of the third blade is controlled by two points of contact as it is lifted vertically into the hub. The OmniCrane design is also flexible enough to lift the final blade horizontally if required by the OEM.

Pairing the OmniCrane with the Bardex OmniLift™ provides a stable platform for turbine integration, further eliminating over-water work, while enhancing schedule assurance and reducing operational risk through a robust set of capabilities. For example, sub-assemblies can be built in parallel to the platform assembly and staged prior to their installation, improving cost, schedule, and operational safety.

And then there are the environmental benefits. In contrast with diesel-driven cranes, the Bardex system is grid-powered, significantly reducing CO 2 and other GHG emissions. Furthermore, because there is no need to bring the foundation quayside after launching, diesel-powered tug assistance is required only for towing out to the field.

The OmniCrane™ provides ports with a unique financial model, as well. Instead of renting cranes from equipment manufacturers or construction services companies, ports would own their OmniCrane and receive a day-rate from developers during installation and maintenance phases. When not in use for offshore wind applications, ports can put the OmniCrane to work supporting efforts in other industries, such as O&G decommissioning, module offloading, and marine construction, among others. This model translates into the ability to keep more state and regional investment dollars at home, supporting the local economy and job market, instead of flowing abroad to equipment rental companies.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts in improving the safety of offshore wind and decommissioning oil and gas assets. The importance of thinking through safety consequences – starting at the facility planning stage and not stopping until the completion of a project’s decommissioning – unites all energy industries.”

– Nick Atallah, Bardex’s Director of Product Development, Sales & Marketing

Award winners will be announced at the Ventus Gala on April 29, 2025.

To learn more about the OmniCrane, visit https://www.bardex.com/omnicrane/.