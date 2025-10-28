Republic of Korea Navy Signs Maintenance Contract with Bardex

Bardex is proud to extend its role in supporting the ROK Navy’s maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) program with a refreshed maintenance contract for its stalwart shiplift system. Bardex has had the privilege to work with the navy since the 1990s, when the original shiplift system was built. Renovated in the early 2020s to accommodate larger vessels than those projected three decades earlier, the system has a maximum lift capacity of 7,400 Te and routinely lifts or launches two to three vessels per day.

