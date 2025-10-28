gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,153 members

Republic of Korea Navy Signs Maintenance Contract with Bardex

Republic of Korea Navy Signs Maintenance Contract with Bardex

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
October 28, 2025

Bardex is proud to extend its role in supporting the ROK Navy’s maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) program with a refreshed maintenance contract for its stalwart shiplift system. Bardex has had the privilege to work with the navy since the 1990s, when the original shiplift system was built. Renovated in the early 2020s to accommodate larger vessels than those projected three decades earlier, the system has a maximum lift capacity of 7,400 Te and routinely lifts or launches two to three vessels per day.

About Bardex: Bardex provides novel engineering insights and designs, prototypes, and manufactures proprietary equipment to solve the marine industry’s heaviest challenges. For over 60 years – and 300+ projects for shipyards, ports, and the offshore energy industries – the Bardex mindset has always been to be a trusted, collaborative partner whose first step in any project is to understand exactly what the client needs to accomplish. That approach has produced more than 20 patents, many repeat clients, and countless innovations that make the seemingly impossible possible, while improving safety, efficiency, and our clients’ profitability for a diverse range of applications. Bardex manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certified. To learn more, visit https://www.bardex.com, and follow them on LinkedIn to stay in touch.

Tags:

bardex
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,153 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Caledonian Maritime Assets relies on ABB to power multiple all-electric ferries on board and ashore
Press Releases

Caledonian Maritime Assets relies on ABB to power multiple all-electric ferries on board and ashore

ABB has won an order with Poland-based Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. to supply power distribution and propulsion systems featuring ABB’s Compact Onboard DC Grid™ for seven all-electric double-ended ferries. The vessels...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 48
Alfa Laval UK Supercharges Dry-Dock Strategy To Cut Vessel Downtime
Press Releases

Alfa Laval UK Supercharges Dry-Dock Strategy To Cut Vessel Downtime

Marine technology leader Alfa Laval UK strengthens its drydock support for shipowners and operators with customised pre-docking audits and tailored spare parts solutions to boost efficiency and optimise vessel performance. Alfa...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 44
WISTA International Conference drives momentum for united action towards a sustainable future
Press Releases

WISTA International Conference drives momentum for united action towards a sustainable future

Collaboration is key across maritime, trade and logistics if the sectors are to achieve their goals on equality, gender diversity and decarbonisation, according to speakers at the 2025 WISTA AGM...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 42