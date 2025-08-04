gCaptain-logo
Migrants still come, but 2015 migrant hub Lesbos is 'moving on'

A drone view of a rubber dinghy abandoned by migrants from Yemen and Sudan, according to Legal Centre NGO, who arrived earlier at the day to a shore near the village of Tsonia, Lesbos island, Greece June 28, 2025. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

At Least 54 Die As Boat Sinks Off Yemen, Dozens Missing

Reuters
August 3, 2025
Reuters

ADEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) – At least 54 died when a boat carrying around 150 people sank off Yemen’s coast in bad weather on Sunday, with dozens still unaccounted for, health officials said.

The boat capsized off the Ahwar district in Yemen’s southern Abyan province on the Arabian Sea, security sources said.

Abdul Qadir Bajameel, a provincial health official, said 10 of the around 150 people on board were rescued – nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni – but dozens remained missing. Two medics said rescuers were still looking for survivors.

The International Organization for Migration says Yemen continues to witness a significant increase in the influx of irregular migrants arriving from Africa.

Migrants cross the Bab al-Mandab strait that separates Djibouti and Eritrea from Yemen each year on flimsy boats in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in the hope of finding work.

The IOM describes the route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen as “one of the world’s busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes.” It said it recorded the arrival of more than 60,000 migrants in Yemen last year.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Reyam Mokhashef; Writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Alison Williams)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

Arabian Sea
migrant boat disaster
migrants
yemen
