Migrant boat sinks off southern Greek island

A coast guard boat, carrying the bodies of migrants that drowned in a shipwreck off the tiny southern Greek island of Chrysi, is docked in the port of Ierapetra, Crete island, Greece, December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Eighteen Die After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Southern Greek Island

Reuters
December 6, 2025
ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Eighteen migrants drowned when their boat overturned 26 miles (40 km) south of the tiny southern Greek island of Chrysi, a coast guard official said on Saturday, while two were rescued from the sea.

The boat was initially detected by a Turkish cargo ship, which contacted the Greek authorities.

The survivors were being taken to the island of Crete, the official added.

Greece was on the front line of a 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.

Flows have ebbed since then but the last year has seen a steep rise in migrant boats, mainly from Libya, heading for Crete, Gavdos and Chrysi – the three Aegean islands nearest to the African coast. Fatal accidents remain common.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

greece
mediterranean migrant crisis
migrant boat disaster
