Adnoc Appears to Export Second LNG Shipment Through Hormuz

By Stephen Stapczynski

May 6, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. appears to have been able to export a second liquefied natural gas shipment through the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, even as the Iran war halts most traffic.

The Mraweh tanker, which is owned by Adnoc, was seen loaded with a cargo near northern Indonesia on Wednesday, with Japan listed as its next destination, after not transmitting a location for over two weeks, shipping data shows. The vessel was previously spotted empty on April 19, idling near the eastern entrance of Hormuz.

It isn’t immediately clear where the ship picked up the fuel. Since 2021, it has only taken shipments from Adnoc’s Das Island LNG export plant in the Persian Gulf, according to shipping data.

Adnoc didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If confirmed, it would only be the second known LNG shipment exported from the Persian Gulf since the war began at the end of February. The Mubaraz — which loaded a cargo from Das Island in early March — also stopped sending a signal in late-March before reappearing nearly a month later crossing the southern tip of India.

Adnoc appears to still be loading LNG from its Das Island facility. Satellite images showed another tanker docked there on Tuesday, despite the shipping data not signaling any carriers in the area.

Movement through Hormuz remains fraught with risk, as the US and Iran struggle to agree a peace deal and have implemented their own de facto blockades. Iranian drones struck an empty Adnoc tanker off the coast of Oman earlier this week, according to the company.

The ongoing conflict has throttled roughly a fifth of global LNG supply, sending gas prices higher in Europe and Asia, and triggering energy shortages in some emerging economies.

While the potential passage may raise hopes of increased LNG exports from the region, most other vessels in the Gulf appear to be remaining in place. Before the war, roughly three loaded LNG carriers transited Hormuz daily.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.