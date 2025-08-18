Xeneta Acquires eeSea to Strengthen Maritime Supply Chain Intelligence Offerings

Norwegian freight data company Xeneta AS has acquired Copenhagen-based maritime intelligence firm eeSea, creating a combined platform that will enable customers to evaluate containerized freight based on both cost and service reliability.

The strategic acquisition, announced Monday, addresses growing challenges in global shipping where recent geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and regional conflicts have disrupted traditional shipping patterns. These disruptions have led to increased blank sailings, port congestion, and more frequent transshipment, resulting in cost volatility and delivery uncertainties for shippers worldwide.

By integrating eeSea’s schedule, transit time, and reliability data with Xeneta’s comprehensive freight rate intelligence, the combined entity will provide BCO Procurement teams with tools to manage freight contracts based on both price and carrier performance metrics.

“Today marks a key milestone for Xeneta; coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold,” said Patrik Berglund, Xeneta CEO. “Our combined data sources and coverage will provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.”

Founded in 2015, eeSea has established itself as a leading provider of vessel tracking, forecasting, reliability analytics, and strategic insights on trade lane capacity. The company’s platform is particularly valuable for monitoring cancelled sailings, which have become increasingly common amid supply chain disruptions.

Simon Sundboell, eeSea founder and CEO, emphasized the importance of operational performance in carrier-shipper relationships: “A true partnership between carriers and cargo owners relies not only on the freight rates paid, but also on the operational performance provided by the carrier, such as transit times, reliability, cancelled sailings, weekly stability and schedule forecasting accuracy.”

Oslo-headquartered Xeneta, which employs over 200 people globally, counts major corporations like Nestlé, Volvo, and Coca-Cola among its client base. The company’s data services and platforms help businesses reduce freight costs, strengthen supplier relationships, and improve overall supply chain resilience.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.