gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,501 members

Aerial of a containership underway

Photo: Shutterstock

Xeneta Acquires eeSea to Strengthen Maritime Supply Chain Intelligence Offerings

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 18, 2025

Norwegian freight data company Xeneta AS has acquired Copenhagen-based maritime intelligence firm eeSea, creating a combined platform that will enable customers to evaluate containerized freight based on both cost and service reliability.

The strategic acquisition, announced Monday, addresses growing challenges in global shipping where recent geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and regional conflicts have disrupted traditional shipping patterns. These disruptions have led to increased blank sailings, port congestion, and more frequent transshipment, resulting in cost volatility and delivery uncertainties for shippers worldwide.

By integrating eeSea’s schedule, transit time, and reliability data with Xeneta’s comprehensive freight rate intelligence, the combined entity will provide BCO Procurement teams with tools to manage freight contracts based on both price and carrier performance metrics.

“Today marks a key milestone for Xeneta; coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold,” said Patrik Berglund, Xeneta CEO. “Our combined data sources and coverage will provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.”

Founded in 2015, eeSea has established itself as a leading provider of vessel tracking, forecasting, reliability analytics, and strategic insights on trade lane capacity. The company’s platform is particularly valuable for monitoring cancelled sailings, which have become increasingly common amid supply chain disruptions.

Simon Sundboell, eeSea founder and CEO, emphasized the importance of operational performance in carrier-shipper relationships: “A true partnership between carriers and cargo owners relies not only on the freight rates paid, but also on the operational performance provided by the carrier, such as transit times, reliability, cancelled sailings, weekly stability and schedule forecasting accuracy.”

Oslo-headquartered Xeneta, which employs over 200 people globally, counts major corporations like Nestlé, Volvo, and Coca-Cola among its client base. The company’s data services and platforms help businesses reduce freight costs, strengthen supplier relationships, and improve overall supply chain resilience.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Tags:

mergers and acquisitions
xeneta
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,501 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Safe Bulkers Positions for Recovery with $650M Fleet Renewal Strategy
News

Safe Bulkers Positions for Recovery with $650M Fleet Renewal Strategy

In a recent Capital Link’s Trending News Webinar Series presentation, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) President Dr. Loukas Barmparis outlined the company’s strategic approach to navigating the volatile dry bulk...

3 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Ukraine Reports Strikes on Russian Oil Refinery, Caspian Port Hub
News

Ukraine Reports Strikes on Russian Oil Refinery, Caspian Port Hub

Ukraine struck the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region in an overnight attack and also hit a Caspian Sea port and cargo vessel used to transport military supplies from Iran to Russia the previous day, Kyiv said on Friday.

August 15, 2025
Total Views: 2648
The Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, in Panama City.
News

CK Hutchison Profit Plunges 92% on One-Off Loss From Merger

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s profit fell 92% in the first half of the year, due to a one-time and non-cash loss on account of the merger of its telecommunications arm with Vodafone Group Plc.

August 14, 2025
Total Views: 818