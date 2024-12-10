WATCH: Australian Navy Joins Elite Club with Tomahawk Missile Test

The Royal Australian Navy has joined an exclusive group of nations capable of deploying Tomahawk cruise missiles, marking a transformative moment in the nation’s naval history.

The breakthrough came as HMAS Brisbane, a Hobart class destroyer, successfully conducted a test firing off the U.S. west coast, establishing Australia as only the third nation globally, alongside the United States and United Kingdom, to possess and demonstrate the sophisticated Tomahawk weapons system.

The system, boasting an impressive range of up to 2,500km, represents a quantum leap in Australia’s maritime strike capabilities, enabling precise long-range strikes against land-based targets, substantially enhancing the nation’s deterrence capabilities.

#AusNavy has achieved a major milestone in realising an enhanced and lethal surface combatant fleet, with Australia becoming only the third country in the world to acquire and fire a Tomahawk cruise missile. ? #YourADF pic.twitter.com/PkiH6D76Vx — Defence Australia (@DefenceAust) December 10, 2024

As part of a comprehensive $1.3 billion investment, Australia plans to acquire over 200 Tomahawk missiles. These will be deployed across multiple platforms, including the current Hobart class destroyers, future Virginia class submarines, and potentially Hunter class frigates, pending feasibility studies.

“The successful test firing of the Tomahawk missile demonstrates the strength of our alliance and defence cooperation with the United States, in support of a peaceful, stable and prosperous region,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy highlighted the transformative nature of the acquisition, describing the Tomahawk as “the jewel in the crown,” noting it represents “a step change in our firepower, deterrence and ability to strike land-based targets at ranges never before available to the Royal Australian Navy”.

This milestone follows earlier successful deployments of the Naval Strike Missile and Standard Missile 6, demonstrating the Albanese Government’s commitment to accelerating the modernization of Australia’s naval capabilities.

Australia participates in the AUKUS security partnership alongside the United Kingdom and the United States. The alliance is focused on enhancing defense capabilities and technology sharing, including the development of nuclear-powered submarines to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region.