Washington Slams Spain’s Ban on Israel-Bound Arms Shipments

Shipping containers are seen at the port of Barcelona, Spain, October 3, 2024. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Washington Slams Spain’s Ban on Israel-Bound Arms Shipments

Reuters
September 10, 2025
Reuters

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) – A U.S. State Department spokesperson expressed concern on Wednesday over Spain’s measures limiting access to Spanish ports and airspace to ships and planes carrying weapons for Israel.

“It is deeply concerning that Spain, a NATO member, has chosen to potentially limit U.S. operations and to turn its back on Israel on the same day six individuals were killed in Jerusalem. These measures embolden terrorists,” the spokesperson said in an email sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

The U.S. operates two military bases in southern Spain, in Moron, and on the southern coast Atlantic coast in Rota.

The office of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spain’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On top of its ban on ships and aircraft delivering weapons or military-grade jet fuel to Israel, Madrid said it would not allow anyone who has participated directly in “genocide” in Gaza to enter Spain.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares later said the ban would extend to Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Israel has strongly denied that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide, and is fighting a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague over accusations of genocide.

In reaction to Sanchez’s announcement on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the Spanish leader of “antisemitism” and attempting to divert attention from domestic corruption scandals.

He also announced a ban on Sanchez’s deputy, Yolanda Diaz, and Youth Minister Sira Rego entering Israel. Both belong to hard-left party Sumar, the junior partner in Sanchez’s coalition government.

As the diplomatic row escalated, Spain summoned its ambassador in Israel back for consultations late on Monday.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Jan Harvey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

