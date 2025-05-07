gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,108 members

IMO greenhouse gas emissions

Photo: By Eric Gevaert / Shutterstock

Wärtsilä Launches ‘Game-Changing’ Maritime Carbon Capture System

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 7, 2025

Technology group Wärtsilä is claiming a major breakthrough with the unveiling of its commercial shipboard carbon capture solution (CCS) for the maritime industry.

According to the company, the system has demonstrated the ability to reduce vessel CO2 emissions by up to 70 percent, offering ship owners an immediate solution to meet stringent environmental regulations.

The groundbreaking technology has already been successfully implemented on its first commercial vessel, the Clipper Eris, a 21,000 m3 ethylene carrier owned by Solvang ASA. The system has been operational since February 2025, when the vessel departed Singapore, and captures emissions from all exhaust gas sources.

“CCS is a game-changer for the maritime industry, and we are already seeing huge interest in the market for this solution,” said Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä. “Ahead of shipping’s net-zero targets, this new technology complements the industry’s ongoing efforts to dramatically reduce emissions from vessels and prevent stranded assets.”

Wartsila Carbon Capture system
Wärtsilä’s breakthrough carbon capture solution (CCS) is now commercially available to the global maritime industry, delivering a step-change in shipping’s decarbonisation journey. © Wärtsilä Corporation

Wärtsilä’s development of this technology began in 2019, with extensive testing conducted at their research facility in Moss, Norway, where the system captures 10 tonnes of CO2 daily from a marine engine. The company estimates the carbon capture cost at EUR 50-70 per metric ton of CO2, including both capital and operational expenses.

Why Carbon Capture Could Be Shipping’s Best Bet for Cutting Emissions—Without Ditching Fossil Fuels

The technology’s versatility is particularly noteworthy, as it can be applied to exhaust from various carbon-based fuels, including HFO, methanol, LNG, and MGO. The system is designed to work in conjunction with other emission reduction technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, NOx reduction systems, and particulate matter filters.

Solvang ASA’s CEO Edvin Endresen highlighted the immediate impact of the technology. “While the shipping sector continues to explore options for lessening its environmental impact, CCS provides a significant shortcut for achieving meaningful sustainability.”

Solvang is also preparing for future implementations, working with Wärtsilä to ensure their newbuild vessels are CCS-ready, incorporating necessary space reservations and utility requirements. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates the maritime industry’s commitment to adopting carbon capture technology as a viable solution for meeting ambitious environmental targets.

Tags:

shipboard carbon capture
Wartsila
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,108 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Maersk's first large methanol-fueled containership pictured under construction at Hyunday Heavy Industries in South Korea. Photo courtesy Maersk
Environment

HD Hyundai and Maersk Sign MOU on Maritime Decarbonization

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk announced today a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing maritime decarbonization solutions and expanding integrated logistics services. The agreement, signed at...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 511
smoke pollution coming from a container ship
Environment

IMO Approves Historic Global Shipping Emissions Fee

Countries at the U.N. shipping agency struck a deal on Friday on a global fuel emissions standard for the maritime sector, which will impose an emissions fee on ships that breach it and reward vessels burning cleaner fuels.

April 11, 2025
Total Views: 1417
imo headquarters
Environment

U.S. Withdraws from Critical IMO Climate Meeting, Threatens Retaliation Over Emissions Pricing

In a dramatic development at the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in London, the Trump administration has announced the United States’ withdrawal from crucial maritime decarbonization...

April 8, 2025
Total Views: 6335