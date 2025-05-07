Wärtsilä Launches ‘Game-Changing’ Maritime Carbon Capture System

Technology group Wärtsilä is claiming a major breakthrough with the unveiling of its commercial shipboard carbon capture solution (CCS) for the maritime industry.

According to the company, the system has demonstrated the ability to reduce vessel CO2 emissions by up to 70 percent, offering ship owners an immediate solution to meet stringent environmental regulations.

The groundbreaking technology has already been successfully implemented on its first commercial vessel, the Clipper Eris, a 21,000 m3 ethylene carrier owned by Solvang ASA. The system has been operational since February 2025, when the vessel departed Singapore, and captures emissions from all exhaust gas sources.

“CCS is a game-changer for the maritime industry, and we are already seeing huge interest in the market for this solution,” said Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä. “Ahead of shipping’s net-zero targets, this new technology complements the industry’s ongoing efforts to dramatically reduce emissions from vessels and prevent stranded assets.”

Wärtsilä’s breakthrough carbon capture solution (CCS) is now commercially available to the global maritime industry, delivering a step-change in shipping’s decarbonisation journey. © Wärtsilä Corporation

Wärtsilä’s development of this technology began in 2019, with extensive testing conducted at their research facility in Moss, Norway, where the system captures 10 tonnes of CO2 daily from a marine engine. The company estimates the carbon capture cost at EUR 50-70 per metric ton of CO2, including both capital and operational expenses.

Why Carbon Capture Could Be Shipping’s Best Bet for Cutting Emissions—Without Ditching Fossil Fuels

The technology’s versatility is particularly noteworthy, as it can be applied to exhaust from various carbon-based fuels, including HFO, methanol, LNG, and MGO. The system is designed to work in conjunction with other emission reduction technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, NOx reduction systems, and particulate matter filters.

Solvang ASA’s CEO Edvin Endresen highlighted the immediate impact of the technology. “While the shipping sector continues to explore options for lessening its environmental impact, CCS provides a significant shortcut for achieving meaningful sustainability.”

Solvang is also preparing for future implementations, working with Wärtsilä to ensure their newbuild vessels are CCS-ready, incorporating necessary space reservations and utility requirements. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates the maritime industry’s commitment to adopting carbon capture technology as a viable solution for meeting ambitious environmental targets.