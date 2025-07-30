Scorpio Tankers Tests World’s First Shipboard Centrifugal Carbon Capture System

Carbon Ridge has successfully deployed shipping’s first centrifugal onboard carbon capture system (OCCS) aboard an LR2 product tanker owned by Scorpio Tankers, marking a significant breakthrough for maritime decarbonization efforts.

The pioneering pilot project commenced in July 2025 at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey aboard the STI SPIGA, establishing Carbon Ridge as the first company to bring centrifugal carbon capture technology to the maritime sector.

Carbon Ridge’s technology features a modular design that the company says significantly reduces both capital investment and operational costs while delivering superior capture efficiency. The system’s compact footprint requires up to 75% less space than conventional OCCS columns and offers flexible installation options to accommodate diverse vessel constraints. Captured CO2 is compressed, liquefied, and stored safely throughout the voyage.

Photo courtesy Carbon Ridge

The technology is designed for both retrofit and newbuild integration, remaining fuel-type agnostic and offering shipowners flexibility in their decarbonization strategies without major propulsion system overhauls.

“Unlike other CCS solutions, which are designed to be deployed on land and then adapted for ocean operation, we have specifically designed and developed this technology for the maritime industry,” said Chase Dwyer, CEO and Founder of Carbon Ridge. “The centrifugal carbon capture system is unlike anything that has been deployed on a vessel before and offers a cost-effective, flexible and modular solution to support the maritime industry in its decarbonization efforts.”

Cameron Mackey, Chief Operating Officer of Scorpio Tankers, added: “We’re proud to be part of this pilot project with Carbon Ridge, as they not only represent the leading edge of CCS technology, but they also have the requisite understanding of our industry to develop and implement practical solutions.”

Alongside this technological milestone, Carbon Ridge has secured additional financing led by Katapult Ocean and Alfa8, with participation from Crosscut Ventures and Berge Bulk, bringing the company’s total funding to over US $20 million.