gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,862 members that receive our newsletter.

A Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel in port

Red Lemon / Shutterstock.com

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Secures Contracts Worth $375M as Market Shows Signs of Cooling

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 13, 2024

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured two major multi-year contracts with leading automotive manufacturers, both featuring biofuel components. The deals, valued at approximately $375 million combined, demonstrate a growing commitment to environmental sustainability in the shipping industry.

The first agreement, a three-year contract valued at $263 million, will service the Asia to North America trade lane and incorporates Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s innovative BAF2.0 bunker adjustment factor. The second contract, spanning two years and valued at $112 million, notably includes a fixed surcharge for biofuel usage. Both contracts are set to commence in 2025, with start dates in January and April respectively.

“These agreements add to our contracted book of business and are a great testament to our customers’ commitment to ensuring more sustainable freight by investing in the use of biofuel when transporting their cars with us. We are dependent on forward-leaning customers who join us on the path to net-zero,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The contracts come amid shifts in the market. After experiencing record-high earnings during the post-pandemic period, the sector is showing signs of cooling.

Recent data from Clarkson Research Services Ltd indicates that rates for vessels capable of carrying 6,500 vehicles have dipped below $100,000 per day for the first time since September 2022.

Industry analysts project challenging conditions ahead. Clarkson expects the car-carrying fleet to expand by approximately 12% next year, while demand is forecast to grow by only 1%. Additional headwinds include potential EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and ongoing disruptions to merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, as a global leader in roll-on/roll-off shipping and vehicle logistics, operates an extensive network of 125 vessels across 15 trade routes, connecting six continents. The company maintains 66 processing centers and eight marine terminals, employing 9,500 people across 28 countries.

The company plans to release an update on its 2024 and 2025 outlook on December 16, before markets open.

Tags:

car carriers
Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

El Coquí arrives in Puerto Rico
Shipping

EU Delegation’s Campaign to Dismantle Jones Act Exposed in Government Filing

A newly uncovered government disclosure has revealed a coordinated European Union effort to weaken one of America's foundational maritime laws, including through a TikTok-style influence campaign.

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1762
The Tim S. Dool pictured aground on the U.S. side of the St. Lawrence River
Accidents

Grounded Bulk Carrier in St. Lawrence Seaway Begins Critical Refloating Operation

Cargo lightering and refloating operations are commencing today for the Canadian-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Tim S. Dool, marking a crucial phase in the recovery efforts following its grounding last month....

19 hours ago
Total Views: 5357
A 2019 view of vessels in the Singapore Strait April 3, 2019. Picture taken on April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein/File Photo
Shipping

Singapore Port Authority Seeks Proposals to Help Scale LNG Bunkering

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) to gather proposals for scaling up liquefied natural gas (LNG) for bunkering or ship refuelling, it said in a statement on Thursday.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 121
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,862 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.