Vessel Collision on Lower Mississippi River Leads to Sunken Barge, Temporary Closure

A collision between the Panamanian-flagged M/V ISLA DE BIOKO and the U.S.-flagged towing vessel GINNY STONE occurred Sunday night near New Orleans, resulting in a barge breakaway incident and one sunken vessel on the Lower Mississippi River.

The incident, which took place at mile marker 110, led to six barges breaking free. While assist tugs successfully retrieved four of the drifting barges, two became lodged on the anchor lines of the motor vessels RED FIN and BULKER BEE 30. One barge carrying Urea cargo sank in the process.

In response to safety concerns, the Captain of Port implemented a temporary closure of the Lower Mississippi River Waterway between mile markers 108 and 111, above Head of Passes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers located the sunken barge approximately 75 feet below the water line. By Monday afternoon, authorities reopened the river to vessel traffic with restrictions following the successful removal of the two breakaway barges.

The Coast Guard reports that elevated river levels are complicating response efforts, though they continue to work with the responsible party on incident assessment and salvage planning. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

No injuries, wildlife impacts, or shoreline damage have been reported.