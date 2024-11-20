gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,128 members that receive our newsletter.

USCG Cutter Munro Seizes $335M Worth of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crews interdict a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, October 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

USCG Cutter Munro Seizes $335M Worth of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 20, 2024

In a significant blow to drug traffickers, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) has successfully intercepted and offloaded more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine, valued at an estimated $335.8 million, in San Diego.

The massive haul resulted from eleven separate interdictions conducted off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America during September and October.

The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean involves a complex network of U.S. agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security, as well as collaborative efforts of allied and international partner agencies.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crewmembers stand alongside more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine seized from suspected drug-smuggling vessels interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Nov. 19, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Photo
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crewmembers stand alongside more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine seized from suspected drug-smuggling vessels interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Nov. 19, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

“I would put this crew on any mission, anywhere, at any time,” said Captain James O’Mara, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro. “They executed everything asked of them with incredible teamwork and persistence, and we are proud of the results.”He also emphasized the crucial role of international and interagency partnerships in the success of these operations.

Rear Admiral Joseph Buzzella, commander of Coast Guard District Eleven, underscored the challenges faced by law enforcement in the Eastern Pacific: “The Eastern Pacific is a challenging environment – both operationally and logistically. The transit zone is a vast area of ocean to cover, far from home.”Despite these obstacles, the success of the Munro’s crew demonstrates the effectiveness of their strategies and the importance of their mission.

The interdictions are part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigations, which aim to dismantle high-level criminal organizations threatening the United States. This multi-agency approach combines prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven strategies to combat drug trafficking effectively.

The Munro, a Legend Class National Security Cutter homeported in Alameda, California, is specially equipped to operate in demanding open ocean environments. Its capabilities are crucial in patrolling the vast expanses of the Pacific Ocean, where significant narcotics trafficking occurs.

The successful operation not only represents a substantial financial blow to drug cartels but also prevents dangerous narcotics from reaching cities worldwide.

Tags:

drug smuggling
u.s. coast guard

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Defense

European Officials Denounce Russian Hybrid Attacks Amid Sabotage Probes

European governments accused Russia on Tuesday of escalating hybrid attacks on Ukraine's Western allies, as Baltic nations investigated whether the cutting of two fiber-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea was sabotage.

17 hours ago
Total Views: 1685
U.S. Coast Guard Boards Foreign Transshipment Vessels and Shadows Russian Surface Groups During Arctic Patrol
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard Boards Foreign Transshipment Vessels and Shadows Russian Surface Groups During Arctic Patrol

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton has returned from a 110-day Arctic patrol. Stratton extended U.S. surface vessel presence this summer to above 72°N latitude, waters traditionally reserved for icebreakers and ice-capable ships.

November 18, 2024
Total Views: 21173
A French Navy warship escorts a CMA CGM containership in the Red Sea. Photo courtesy French Forces
Defense

UN Report Sounds Alarm on Global Maritime Security Gaps

A groundbreaking new report from the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) is raising the alarm over a fragmented and insufficient approach to global maritime security, calling for urgent...

November 15, 2024
Total Views: 1433
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,128 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.