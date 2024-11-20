USCG Cutter Munro Seizes $335M Worth of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific

In a significant blow to drug traffickers, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) has successfully intercepted and offloaded more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine, valued at an estimated $335.8 million, in San Diego.
The massive haul resulted from eleven separate interdictions conducted off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America during September and October.
The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean involves a complex network of U.S. agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security, as well as collaborative efforts of allied and international partner agencies.
“I would put this crew on any mission, anywhere, at any time,” said Captain James O’Mara, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro. “They executed everything asked of them with incredible teamwork and persistence, and we are proud of the results.”He also emphasized the crucial role of international and interagency partnerships in the success of these operations.
Rear Admiral Joseph Buzzella, commander of Coast Guard District Eleven, underscored the challenges faced by law enforcement in the Eastern Pacific: “The Eastern Pacific is a challenging environment – both operationally and logistically. The transit zone is a vast area of ocean to cover, far from home.”Despite these obstacles, the success of the Munro’s crew demonstrates the effectiveness of their strategies and the importance of their mission.
The interdictions are part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigations, which aim to dismantle high-level criminal organizations threatening the United States. This multi-agency approach combines prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven strategies to combat drug trafficking effectively.
The Munro, a Legend Class National Security Cutter homeported in Alameda, California, is specially equipped to operate in demanding open ocean environments. Its capabilities are crucial in patrolling the vast expanses of the Pacific Ocean, where significant narcotics trafficking occurs.
The successful operation not only represents a substantial financial blow to drug cartels but also prevents dangerous narcotics from reaching cities worldwide.
November 15, 2024
