gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,149 members

Satellite image shows oil terminal in St Petersburg

A satellite image shows a Russian oil terminal following Ukrainian drone strikes, in St Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine Drone Strikes Sparks Fire At Russian Port 

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 13, 2026
reuters logo

MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) – A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and sparked a fire at a sea terminal in the southern Russian port of Temryuk, in the Krasnodar region, governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on Saturday on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s military and the SBU security service said that Ukrainian drones hit several targets in Russia during overnight attacks – the oil and gas terminal in the Russian Krasnodar region and also an oil processing and pumping facility in the Volgograd region.

Ukraine continues to pummel Russia’s energy infrastructure as peace talks to resolve the four-year Ukraine war have stalled.

Ukrainian drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil and gas terminal in the Russian Krasnodar region, striking five fuel tanks and also two oil loading stands, the SBU security service said.

It said fires were burning in the area of the Tamanneftegaz freight transport depot and its storage facilities. 

Temryuk was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones in late May, when Kyiv’s security service said it had struck a gas terminal there.

A separate strike on Saturday sparked a fire in an industrial area of the Kotovo district in the Volgograd region, regional authorities said, citing governor Andrei Bocharov.

Bocharov did not disclose details of the damage or identify the facilities affected.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that its troops hit the oil processing and pumping facility near the town of Kotovo in the Volgograd region, causing a fire. It said that the facility handles processing, transportation, and pumping of oil via pipelines to Russian oil refineries and its export infrastructure.

On June 1 Reuters reported that the Lukoil-owned LKOH.MM Volgograd oil refinery in Russia’s south has suspended oil processing since May 29 following a Ukrainian drone attack.

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim Rodionov/Olena HarmashEditing by Louise Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

drone attack
drone strikes
russian oil
Ukraine War

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,149 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Firefighters operate at an oil refinery which caught fire following a missile attack near the port city of Odesa, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion, in Ukraine, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce,
Ports

Ukrainian Drones Strike Port, Oil Depot In Southern Russia

May 30 (Reuters) – Ukrainian drone strikes hit Russia’s oil infrastructure overnight, damaging a tanker and an oil refinery in Taganrog and striking an oil depot in Armavir, Russian regional officials and...

May 30, 2026
Total Views: 969
Russia says magnetic mines found on tanker at Ust-Luga port
Featured

Russia Says Magnetic Mines Found On Tanker At Ust-Lugaport

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) – Several NATO-produced magnetic mines had been detected on a tanker in Russia’s Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Monday. The committee said the mines were...

May 25, 2026
Total Views: 43027
A satellite image shows smoke rising from Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga
Ports

Russia’s Ust-Luga Port Takes New Damage In Ukraine Drone Attack

By Bloomberg News Mar 29, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Russia’s Ust-Luga port sustained fresh damage from a Ukrainian drone attack, as Kyiv steps up strikes on Russian oil export infrastructure. The Leningrad region...

March 29, 2026
Total Views: 1861