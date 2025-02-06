gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,009 members that receive our newsletter.

Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea

Stock Photo: SOMKIET POOMSIRIPAIBOON / Shutterstock

U.S. Treasury Sanctions International Network Shipping Iranian Oil to China

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 6, 2025

The new sanctions target multiple entities across China, India, and the UAE, as well as four vessels: SIRI (formerly ANTHEA), OXIS, CH BILLION, and STAR FOREST.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has unveiled new sanctions targeting an international network facilitating the shipment of Iranian crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars to China.

At the center of the scheme is the sanctioned vessel SIRI (formerly ANTHEA), currently operating off Singapore’s coast carrying millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil. The vessel, under the command of Iranian national Arash Lavian, has been actively concealing its identity by operating under the name NEW PRIME and falsifying shipping documents.

The network extends beyond single vessel operations. In December 2024, nearly two million barrels of Iranian heavy crude oil, valued at over $100 million, were shipped aboard the Cameroon-flagged OXIS. Additionally, the Panama-flagged GIOIOSA transported over 700,000 barrels of Iranian oil to China.

“The Iranian regime remains focused on leveraging its oil revenues to fund the development of its nuclear program, to produce its deadly ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and to support its regional terrorist proxy groups,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The sanctions target multiple entities across China, India, and the UAE. Notable among these is India-based Marshal Ship Management Private Limited, which provided crew members for several sanctioned vessels and allegedly assisted in falsifying shipping documents.

The investigation revealed a sophisticated operation involving multiple vessels and companies. The CH BILLION and STAR FOREST, recently designated as blocked property, have been actively involved in transporting Iranian oil. According to the OFAC, in August 2024, the CH BILLION received over 600,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil through a ship-to-ship transfer, while the STAR FOREST has transported more than $100 million worth of oil to China.

The sanctions are part of a broader U.S. strategy implementing maximum economic pressure on Iran, aligned with a February 4 National Security Presidential Memorandum restoring President Trump’s “maximum pressure”, which is aimed at denying paths to nuclear weapons and countering Iran’s regional influence.

Under these sanctions, all property and interests of designated persons within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. The measures also prohibit U.S. persons from engaging in transactions involving the designated entities and vessels.

This enforcement action highlights the ongoing cat-and-mouse game between international regulators and maritime operators attempting to circumvent sanctions through complex networks of front companies, vessel name changes, and falsified documentation.

Tags:

China
iran sanctions
iranian oil
sanctions
trump administration

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio tours the Miraflores locks at the Panama Canal in Panama City. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS
Shipping

Panama Canal Authority Denies U.S. Claim of Free Transit for Military Vessels

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has directly contradicted U.S. State Department claims regarding free passage for U.S. government vessels through the strategic waterway. In a statement posted to X, the...

11 hours ago
Total Views: 4133
FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Shipping

Maersk Launches $2B Share Buyback Program

Maersk said on Wednesday it has initiated a share buyback program of up to 14.4 billion Danish crowns ($2.01 billion), which will be executed over a period of 12 months.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1692
FILE PHOTO: A drone view of three berths able to load vessels with oil is seen after their construction at Westridge Marine Terminal, the terminus of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
News

Trump’s Tariff Threat Pushes Canada to Rethink Oil Pipelines

Almost every day since the expansion of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline was completed in May, a tanker laden with oil sands crude shipped through the line has passed under Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge en route to refineries around the Pacific. 

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1793
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,009 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.