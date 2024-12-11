U.S. Port Efficiency Rankings Spark Heated Debate as ILA-USMX Labor Negotiations Intensify

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) leadership is challenging recent media narratives about U.S. port efficiency, as tensions escalate over port automation ahead of a critical January 2025 deadline.

The media claims stem from the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), an annual report by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Released in June 2024, the latest CPPI, covering data from 2023, highlights the dominance of East and Southeast Asian ports, which secured 13 of the top 20 spots. U.S. ports, however, failed to make the top 50, with Charleston ranking 53rd and Philadelphia 55th. By contrast, major U.S. container ports like Los Angeles, Long Beach, and New York/New Jersey ranked 375th, 373rd, and 92nd, respectively.

The report comes as the ILA and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) are embroiled in a contentious battle over port automation, with a January 15, 2025, deadline looming for their labor contract negotiations. The dispute has already sparked a three-day strike at U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports in October and raises concerns of further disruptions in January.

“Apples to Oranges” Comparisons

Dennis A. Daggett, Executive Vice President of the ILA, has dismissed the CPPI rankings as misleading and damaging. According to Daggett, the rankings favor transshipment hubs—ports that handle containers for transfer between ships—over full-service gateway ports like those in the U.S.

“Comparing U.S. ports to transshipment hubs like Dar es Salaam or Pointe-Noire is like comparing apples to oranges,” Daggett stated. “These hubs focus solely on container transfers with minimal interaction with inland transport systems. In contrast, U.S. ports handle a complex mix of imports, exports, and intermodal connections across a vast geography.”

Daggett also points out that U.S. ports manage some of the world’s highest cargo volumes. The Port of Los Angeles, for example, processes over 9 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, while the Port of New York/New Jersey handles approximately 9.5 million TEUs. Unlike transshipment hubs, these ports are integral to a sprawling supply chain, including trucking, rail, and warehousing, which supports the entire U.S. economy.

The ILA also pointed out that metrics like vessel turnaround times, used in the CPPI rankings, inherently disadvantage U.S. ports. These ports must account for customs clearance, intermodal transfers, and strict safety protocols mandated by U.S. law—factors ignored in the rankings.

Infrastructure and Private Equity Influence

Daggett also highlighted the outdated infrastructure underpinning U.S. port operations. Aging highways, rail systems, and dredging operations often bottleneck efficiency. “Is that the ILA’s fault too?” Daggett quipped. He called for investments in infrastructure to address these systemic issues rather than blaming the workforce.

The ILA further criticized private equity firms for influencing the narrative. “These firms often benefit from automation and deregulation, pushing narratives that overlook the proven productivity of human-operated facilities like those in the U.S.,” Daggett said.

Daggett emphasized that U.S. longshore workers are the backbone of the nation’s economy, managing 24/7 operations under challenging conditions. “Rather than unfairly criticizing the system, we should focus on making investments in infrastructure, technology, and workforce training,” he said.

The ILA remains open to technological advancements that enhance efficiency but stands firmly against automation that replaces human workers. “We will not tolerate reckless mischaracterizations of our industry and our work,” Daggett concluded.

As the January 2025 deadline approaches, the spotlight remains on the ILA and USMX negotiations. With U.S. ports critical to global trade and domestic supply chains, the stakes couldn’t be higher.