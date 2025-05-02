U.S. Navy Flight Tests Sea-Based Hypersonic Missile Launch System

The U.S. Navy has achieved a significant milestone in its hypersonic weapons program with a successful end-to-end flight test of a conventional hypersonic missile at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

The test demonstrated the Navy’s innovative cold-gas launch approach, which allows the missile to achieve safe distance from the ship before first-stage ignition.

“This technical achievement brings SSP one step closer to fulfilling our role of providing a safe and reliable hypersonic capability to our Navy,” explains Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr, Director, Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs, which is the lead designer of the common hypersonic missile.

The test is part of a broader development program in partnership with the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, following two successful end-to-end flight tests conducted in 2024. The Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) system will be first deployed aboard the USS ZUMWALT.

U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducts a cold-gas launch of a conventional hypersonic missile on the path to Navy fielding in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Defense

“The speed, range, and survivability of hypersonic weapons are key to integrated deterrence for America,” said Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.

The USS ZUMWALT, which completed undocking at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in December 2024, has undergone extensive modifications including the replacement of its 155mm Advanced Gun Systems with new missile tubes for the CPS weapon system. This modernization is part of a contract with Lockheed Martin Corp, valued at up to $2 billion.

The hypersonic missiles, capable of traveling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, represent a significant advancement in U.S. conventional strike capabilities.

The systems are expected to be operational by the mid-2020s.