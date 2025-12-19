gCaptain-logo
An up-close image of a Maersk ship in port

Credit: Gestur Gislason/Shutterstock

U.S. Maritime Regulator Weighs Severe Penalties in Escalating Spain Port Probe

Mike Schuler
December 19, 2025

The Federal Maritime Commission says Spain’s port access restrictions on Israel-linked cargoes may violate U.S. shipping laws, prompting consideration of fines, port bans, and other penalties.

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has escalated its investigation into Spain’s port access restrictions, confirming that Spanish authorities continue to enforce a policy that has barred at least three U.S.-flagged vessels since November 2024, with the measures still in effect today.

The expanded probe goes beyond the FMC’s initial December 2024 inquiry and now centers on Spain’s ongoing refusal to grant port access to vessels carrying cargo bound for or originating from Israel, and the broader impact of those actions on U.S. foreign commerce.

“Based on the information obtained up to this point, it appears that the laws or regulations adopted, followed, or enforced by Spain are likely creating general or special conditions unfavorable to shipping in U.S. foreign trade,” the Commission said in its latest update.

The FMC is now weighing potential enforcement actions, including cargo restrictions, denial of entry to Spanish-flagged vessels at U.S. ports, or fines of up to $2.3 million per voyage.

Background

The investigation stems from November 2024 incidents in which Spanish authorities denied entry to the Maersk Denverand Maersk Seletar, both U.S.-flagged vessels operated by Maersk Line, Limited after departing New York. Maersk Line, Limited is a major provider of shipping services to the U.S. government and military.

The Commission stressed that no final determination has been reached and said any action will be guided by its statutory mandate and the evidentiary record. The FMC has also opened the matter for public comment, with stakeholders invited to submit information beginning December 22, 2025, via the Federal Register.

fmc
israel-hamas war
spain port probe
