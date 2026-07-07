gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 104,783 members

NASA's Orion Capsule is drawn to the well deck of the U.S.S. Portland after it splashed down following a successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission on December 11, 2022 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico

NASA's Orion Capsule is drawn to the well deck of the U.S.S. Portland after it splashed down following a successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission on December 11, 2022 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Mario Tama/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Eyes Offshore Spaceports With First-Ever Call for Industry Input

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 300
July 7, 2026

The Trump administration is taking its first formal step toward evaluating whether federal offshore waters could support commercial space launches and spacecraft recovery operations.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on Tuesday announced it will publish a Request for Information (RFI) seeking public and industry feedback on the potential use of the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) for offshore space launch, re-entry and recovery infrastructure. 

The RFI, scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on July 8, opens a 30-day public comment period through Aug. 7. BOEM said it is looking for technical, environmental, operational and safety information that could help shape future planning and coordination for offshore space activities. 

The initiative reflects the administration’s push to expand U.S. commercial space capabilities following President Donald Trump’s December 2025 executive order, Ensuring American Space Superiority, which directed federal agencies to identify policies supporting growth in the commercial space sector. 

“The Outer Continental Shelf presents a significant opportunity to support the future of America’s space economy,” Acting BOEM Director Matt Giacona said in a statement. “Offshore launch, re-entry, and recovery infrastructure could expand operational flexibility, increase capacity, reduce constraints on growing launch demand, and strengthen the nation’s commercial and national security space capabilities.” 

BOEM oversees roughly 3.2 billion acres of the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf, which has traditionally been managed for offshore energy development. The agency said the RFI is intended to assess whether portions of those waters could also support emerging space infrastructure while identifying environmental considerations, technical standards and best practices. 

The request also seeks information on domestic and international guidelines relevant to offshore launch and recovery facilities, as well as current technologies and operational practices being developed by the commercial space industry. 

The move marks another sign that offshore infrastructure may play an increasing role beyond energy production, as federal agencies explore new commercial uses for the Outer Continental Shelf. Any future offshore space projects would still require additional environmental review, interagency coordination and regulatory approvals before development could proceed.

Tags:

space
trump administration

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 104,783 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
News

GMS Sees U.S. Recycling License as Blueprint to Retire Shadow Fleet Vessels

Global ship recycler Global Marketing Systems (GMS) says a recent U.S. government license authorizing the recycling of four sanctioned vessels could provide a long-sought legal pathway for retiring aging ships...

July 6, 2026
Total Views: 1370
Oil Tanker sails in san francisco bay california
News

Report Challenges National Security Case for Extended Jones Act Waiver

A new analysis from maritime consulting firm Navigistics Consulting argues the Trump administration’s emergency Jones Act waiver has failed to deliver its stated objectives, finding no evidence of military necessity...

June 30, 2026
Total Views: 1528
Aerial view of the U.S. Navy hospital ships USNS Mercy and USNS Comfort moored side by side at Alabama Shipyard in Mobile, with Mercy in drydock and Comfort alongside the pier during scheduled maintenance.
News

Congressman Urges Trump Administration to Deploy Navy Hospital Ship to Earthquake-Ravaged Venezuela

A U.S. congressman is urging the Trump administration to deploy one of the Navy’s two hospital ships to Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that have killed more than 1,400 people...

June 30, 2026
Total Views: 1358