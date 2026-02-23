gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,213 members

Trump Warns of Higher Tariffs for Countries That ‘Play Games’ After Court Ruling

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Trump Warns of Higher Tariffs for Countries That ‘Play Games’ After Court Ruling

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 23, 2026
Reuters

By Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and David Lawder

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, saying that he would hit them with much higher duties under different trade laws.

Trump, in a series of social media posts, said he also may impose license fees on trading partners as uncertainty over his next tariff moves gripped the global economy and sent stocks lower.

“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said that despite the court’s decision to invalidate his tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, its decision affirmed his ability to use tariffs under other legal authorities “in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used.”

He suggested that the U.S. could impose new license fees on trading partners, but did not provide any details.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Trump’s plans.

In Brussels, the European Parliament decided on Monday to postpone a vote on the European Union’s trade deal with the U.S. after Trump imposed a new temporary import duty of 15% on imports from all countries.

EU goods under the deal would face a 15% U.S. tariff 15% U.S. tariff, with exemptions for hundreds of food items, aircraft parts, critical minerals, pharmaceutical ingredients and other goods, while the EU would remove duties on many imports from the U.S., including industrial goods.

Trump on Friday initially announced the temporary duty under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 at 10%, but raised it to 15%, the maximum allowed under the statute, on Saturday.

The new duty is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) on Tuesday. At that same moment, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said it would stop collecting the now-illegal IEEPA duties, more than three days after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

UNCERTAINTY UNNERVES MARKETS

Wall Street stocks fell in early trade on Monday, as renewed tariff uncertainty in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling unnerved investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.34%, The S&P 500 fell 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also was down 0.65% in mid-morning trade. 

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.2% against major currencies.

The path forward for Trump’s foreign trade deals remained uncertain, with China urging Washington to scrap tariff measures, the EU freeze on its approval and India delaying planned talks.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said over the weekend that the Trump administration expected to open new Section 301 unfair trade practices investigations on several countries, a legal step expected to allow it to threaten new tariffs.

Trump used his social media post to again lash out against the justices who ruled against him, which included two who he had appointed during his first term in the White House. In its ruling, authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, the court reasserted its power to check the power of the president.

The president also expressed concern that the top court could rule against his administration’s bid to restrict birthright citizenship in its forthcoming decision in that case.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, David Lawder and Doina Chiacu, writing by David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu, William Maclean and Nick Zieminski)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

president trump
tariffs
trump tariffs

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,213 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

an overhead view of port of los angeles docks
News

Supply Chains Brace for Renewed Turbulence as Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a landmark 6-3 ruling on Friday striking down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), setting off a...

February 20, 2026
Total Views: 1140
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House
News

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs in 6–3 Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down on Friday President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.

February 20, 2026
Total Views: 1673
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on tariffs, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington
News

Trump Slaps 10% Global Tariff Using New Trade Law After Supreme Court Defeat

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would impose a 10% global tariff for 150 days to replace some of his emergency duties that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

February 20, 2026
Total Views: 1275