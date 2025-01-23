Thordon Reports Significant Interest For Sterntubeless Ships With Seawater-Lubricated Bearing in ABS Podcast

Thordon Bearings has reported significant interest in the sterntubeless ship concept from shipowners and yards around the world, following the official launch of the T-BOSS design in September 2024.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ABS-produced podcast Setting the Course, Thordon Bearings’ VP Business Development Craig Carter, and Dr. Chris Leontopoulos, ABS’ VP Technology EMEA, tell host Brad Cox that “interest is high”.

“We have already received quotation requests from some of the biggest shipbuilding yards in South Korea and China. And we have owner interest from Europe, Middle East, USA and Canada,” says Carter.

“All those in the ship owning community to whom we have presented [the T-BOSS Sterntubeless Ship design] have said, when they see the CAPEX and OPEX, ‘it’s a no-brainer’.

“You’re looking at something that not only reduces the risk of operational oil pollution, but you’re also lowering the operating costs of that vessel.”

He went on to emphasize that all the necessary calculations have been made and the design is compliant with existing ABS class rules. “The technology is there. It’s an improvement on existing designs and materials.”

Acknowledging the shipping industry’s conservative nature when embracing change, Carter believes that as soon as the first owner decides to have a ship built to a sterntubeless design with water-lubricated bearings, more will follow.

Leontopoulos agrees. “I think that most will adopt the design because ships are easier to maintain; cheaper to operate, and it’s easy from the plan approval point of view.”

Going on to reveal some of the challenges getting the concept off the ground, Carter says that the project really took off when ABS, naval architect SDARI, and the National Technical University of Athens got involved.

When SDARI came up with a sterntubeless containership design “that’s when it really came to fruition; that’s when we realized, hey, this can work.”

Thordon and the Blue Ocean Alliance team are now working with shipyards and naval architects around the world to increase the knowledge and understanding of a water-lubricated shaft line in a sterntubeless ship arrangement in other types of vessels.

“That was one of the first obstacles we had to overcome. But in the last few months they have really understood it. We have had very good discussions with some of the biggest yards and naval architects around the world.”