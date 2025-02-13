gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,963 members that receive our newsletter.

The Calculus for Net Zero in Shipping by 2050 Must Include Nuclear, Says ABS Chairman and CEO

Shipowners conference, Posidonia, Athens 2018 Trade Winds

The Calculus for Net Zero in Shipping by 2050 Must Include Nuclear, Says ABS Chairman and CEO

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
February 12, 2025

Commercial Model is Compelling Says Christopher J. Wiernicki

New nuclear technology is a global decarbonization solution and a commercial shipping disruptor. There is no net zero by 2050 without nuclear.”

That was the view from ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki, speaking at the Core Power New Nuclear for Maritime Houston Summit.

“New nuclear is a transformational technology. It disrupts the commercial model, the economics of shipping, as well as the operation of vessels and of course their design,” said Wiernicki. “Not only does it offer zero carbon operations but higher power with faster transit speeds, increased cargo storage due to the elimination of fuel storage and it unlocks the potential for reverse cold ironing where the vessel powers the port. Finally, critically, it eliminates the need to bunker fuel potentially over the entire lifespan of the asset.”

Contrary to conventional wisdom about the high cost of nuclear technology, Wiernicki believes new nuclear can be highly competitive.

“The economics are compelling over the life of a vessel,” he said. “When you account for fuel differentials, the cost of compliance and residual value, it costs roughly the same as fossil options, only with zero carbon operations. And it gets much more attractive when compared to the high cost of green fuels.”

However, he highlighted that significant challenges remain beyond technological development. 

“While the potential is undoubtedly significant, we will need a new public/private partnership and a new commercial model. It will require insurance to move from its legacy model, and we will need to close the regulatory gaps, develop global licensing standards and invest in crew training,” he said. “The ultimate boundary condition for this technology will be safety, and we need to ensure we engage and educate the public about the advanced safety performance of these new reactors.”

ABS published the industry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power in October last year. The ABS Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications are available to download here

Tags:

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Two New Multi Purpose Mooring Boats For Amman Indonesia S Major Copper And Gold Mining Company
Press Releases

Two New Multi Purpose Mooring Boats For Amman Indonesia S Major Copper And Gold Mining Company

Two versatile RAmbler 1400 mooring boats, Amman Khatulistiwa 01 and Amman Khatulistiwa 02, owned by PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), one of Indonesia’s largest copper-and-gold mining companies, a subsidiary of PT Amman...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 46
Inmarsat Maritime signs expanded agreement with Maersk to enhance global fleet connectivity
Press Releases

Inmarsat Maritime signs expanded agreement with Maersk to enhance global fleet connectivity

Maersk bolsters global connectivity with Inmarsat to advance its One Satcom solution across its fleet   A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), one of the world’s largest containership operators, and Inmarsat Maritime,...

February 6, 2025
Total Views: 205
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment celebrates opening of new boat factory in Arendal, Norway
Press Releases

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment celebrates opening of new boat factory in Arendal, Norway

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment is strengthening its position in boat manufacturing by investing in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Arendal, Norway. The new building covers 3,400 sqm and is designed...

February 6, 2025
Total Views: 350
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,963 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.