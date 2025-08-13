Tariff Pause Propels Port of Long Beach to Record-Breaking July

The Port of Long Beach has achieved its most active July on record and the third-busiest month in its 114-year history, driven by a temporary pause in tariffs that boosted cargo movement through the major West Coast gateway.

Dockworkers and terminal operators processed 944,232 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July, marking a 7% increase from the previous record set in July 2024. While imports rose 7.6% to 468,081 TEUs, exports declined 12.9% to 91,328 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port increased 12.3% to 384,824 TEUs.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero attributed the surge to strategic purchasing decisions made during the temporary tariff suspension. “Retailers are now seeing the arrival of goods that were purchased for lower costs during the temporary pause placed on tariffs and retaliatory tariffs earlier this year,” Cordero said.

Despite the current strong performance, the outlook for the remainder of 2025 appears less optimistic, however.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by shifting trade policies, our Supply Chain Information Highway digital tracking tool forecasts that cargo will be down about 10 percent in the second half of 2025, resulting in a flat year for volume,” Cordero added.

Through the first seven months of 2025, the Port has handled 5,690,863 TEUs, representing a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth comes at a time when global shipping faces numerous challenges, including geopolitical tensions and shifting trade policies that have created significant market volatility.

Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna acknowledged the collaborative effort behind the port’s performance. “We appreciate our terminal operators, truckers, dockworkers and all the individuals who are moving cargo through the Port at a record-setting pace,” said Colonna. “We continue to work closely with labor and industry to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”