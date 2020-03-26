Inland Tanker Splits in Two in Off Malta

The aft of the UK-flagged tanker Lady Sandra. Photo: Malta Armed Forces

Rescue crews in Malta rescued three seafarers after their vessel split in two in the western Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday.

The Armed Forces of Malta was alerted late Wednesday night that the 89-meter Lady Sandra, an inland tanker flagged in the UK, had split in two in rough weather.

Reporting indicates that the vessel departed Istanbul, Turkey on February 6 and no oil has spilled, indicating the ship was unladen at the time.

Photo: Malta Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Malta dispatched a search and rescue vessel to the area leading to the rescue of three crew members, including two Egyptians and one Romanian.

Both halves of the vessel are believed to be still afloat.