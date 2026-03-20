gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,470 members

vlcc tanker u-turn

Stock Photo: Garry2014 / Shutterstock

Tanker Carrying Fuel Originally Bound for Cuba Diverts to Trinidad

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 20, 2026
reuters logo

March 20 (Reuters) – A tanker carrying fuel originally bound for Cuba on Friday changed its destination to Trinidad and Tobago, according to LSEG ship-tracking data, a blow for the island amid a severe fuel scarcity that has triggered power blackouts.

The Hong Kong-flagged vessel Sea Horse loaded a diesel cargo earlier this year through a ship-to-ship transfer in the Mediterranean before setting sail to the Caribbean.

The Russian-origin cargo was bound for Cuba, according to several maritime intelligence firms, but the ship had suspended course in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean since late February.

The tanker has changed course and is heading south to Trinidad, with an estimated arrival on Monday, according to the LSEG data.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday changed the terms of a waiver it had granted to sales of Russian-origin crude and petroleum products already loaded on tankers to specifically exclude transactions involving North Korea, Cuba and Crimea. The license is part of the Trump administration’s effort to tame high crude and gas prices amid the Middle East conflict.

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency said this week the Russian government is in talks with Cuba about aid options, without providing further details.

Power blackouts are now the norm in Cuba, which has received only two tankers at its ports this year, bringing oil, LSEG data showed.

The Communist-run island needs imported fuel oil and diesel to generate power and avoid more outages, while gasoline sales remain strictly rationed and sold on the black market for $8 per liter, six times the official price.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Kylie Madry, Rod Nickel)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Cuba
tankers
trinidad

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,470 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea
News

Tanker Markets Break Loose as Physical Barrels Vanish from Global Trade

Surging oil prices in physical markets - the trading place for oil on ships, rail cars or in storage tanks - have outpaced the already dizzying increases in benchmark futures markets, as refiners and traders across Asia and Europe are snapping up whatever barrels they can secure to plug the enormous supply gap caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 2381
Aerial photo of an oil tanker at anchor. Stock Photo: Nickeo23/Shutterstock
News

MSC Formalizes Tie-Up With Tanker Giant Sinokor After Massive VLCC Buying Spree

Mediterranean Shipping Company is moving to take joint control of South Korea’s Sinokor Maritime, formalizing a relationship that has drawn growing attention across tanker markets. A March 11 competition filing...

March 19, 2026
Total Views: 246
Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, is loaded in the Bajo Grande oil terminal at Maracaibo Lake, in the municipality of San Francisco, Venezuela, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
News

Washington Issues Broad Waiver Reopening Venezuela Oil Sector to U.S. Companies

The U.S. issued a waiver on Wednesday broadly authorizing U.S. companies to do business with Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, a key step that could secure investment and, in thelonger-term, increase the country's crude production capacity.

March 18, 2026
Total Views: 437