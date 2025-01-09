gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,011 members that receive our newsletter.

Taiwan Navy Shows Off Its Steel With Simulated Attack Exercise

Members of the media capture visuals of the Kuang Hua VI-class missile boat as the Taiwan military demonstrates combat readiness ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays as part of an annual exercise in Kaohsiung, Taiwan January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan Navy Shows Off Its Steel With Simulated Attack Exercise

Reuters
Total Views: 0
January 9, 2025

By Ann Wang

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s navy simulated on Thursday an effort to see off enemy ships as it wrapped up three days of New Year drills, sending two of its newest and most advanced warships to lead a flotilla into the Taiwan Strait.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, sends its air force and navy into the skies and waters near the island on a daily basis in what the government in Taipei calls a sustained pressure campaign.

Last year China also held two rounds of major war games around Taiwan.

At the Zuoying naval base in the southern city of Kaohsiung on the shores of the Strait, two Tuo Chiang-class corvettes accompanied four smaller Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats into the waters in a drill simulating the approach of enemy ships.

“When we see a target at sea, when it continues to approach us, this is how we react,” navy Captain Chen Ming-feng told reporters at the base.

The Taiwan-made Tuo Chiang corvettes have been dubbed the “aircraft carrier killer” by its navy, for their complement of anti-ship missiles. They can also carry Sky Sword anti-aircraft missiles.

With a catamaran design, the state-of-the-art highly manoeuvrable stealth vessels, are intended to take out larger warships while operating close to Taiwan’s shores.

Taiwan’s navy is dwarfed by that of China, which has three aircraft carriers, nuclear-powered submarines and hundreds of other warships.

During the drills, which started on Tuesday, Taiwan’s air force also demonstrated for reporters its Patriot ground-to-air missiles and Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighters.

Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Ann Wang; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
exercise
navy
taiwan

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

RFA Tidespring underway
Defense

Royal Fleet Auxiliary Officers Accept Historic Pay Deal

Trade union Nautilus International has announced that Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) officers in the UK have voted to accept an above-inflation pay offer for 2024/25, marking a significant step towards...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1297
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Jan 26, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro participates in a media interview during a shipyard tour at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss., Jan. 26, 2022. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

CBO Warns Navy’s Ambitious 2025 Shipbuilding Plan Faces Major Hurdles

The U.S. Navy’s 2025 shipbuilding plan aims to expand its fleet to 390 battle force ships by 2054, but achieving this vision comes with a hefty price tag, according to...

January 7, 2025
Total Views: 1232
Anchor Suspected of Causing Estlink2 Cable Damage Recovered from Baltic Sea
Defense

Anchor Suspected of Causing Estlink2 Cable Damage Recovered from Baltic Sea

Finnish authorities have recovered an anchor from the Gulf of Finland that they suspect belongs to the Russian tanker Eagle S, which is suspected of damaging the Estlink2 undersea cable...

January 7, 2025
Total Views: 2971
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,011 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.