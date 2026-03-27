gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,459 members

The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz

The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026. ROYAL THAI NAVY/Handout via REUTERS

Stricken Bulk Carrier Mayuree Naree Runs Aground on Iran’s Qeshm Island

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 27, 2026

A Thai-flagged bulk carrier struck in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month has now run aground on Iran’s Qeshm Island, as rescue teams continue searching for three missing crew members feared trapped onboard.

The 30,000-dwt vessel Mayuree Naree, owned by Precious Shipping, grounded along the Iranian coastline after drifting following a deadly attack that disabled the ship’s propulsion system, according to company and regional reports.

An Omani-Iranian rescue team has since reached the vessel and is attempting to locate the missing sailors, Thai authorities said Friday, though their condition remains unknown.

Attack Triggered Fire, Abandonment

The vessel was struck on March 11 while transiting the Strait of Hormuz shortly after departing the United Arab Emirates, in one of the most serious incidents involving a Southeast Asian-flagged ship since the conflict escalated on February 28.

Two projectiles of unknown origin hit the ship, igniting a fire in the engine room and forcing the crew to abandon ship. Oman’s navy rescued 20 crew members from lifeboats and brought them ashore to Khasab.

Thai officials said the three missing crew members are believed to have been in the engine room at the time of the ?????, raising fears they may have been trapped when the fire broke out.

Images released after the strike showed thick smoke billowing from the vessel’s stern, consistent with engine room damage.

From Strike to Grounding

With propulsion lost, the vessel appears to have drifted for days before eventually running aground along the coast of Qeshm Island, a strategic location near the narrow entrance to the Strait.

The incident comes as maritime security conditions in the Strait of Hormuz remain at critical levels amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

The waterway, which handles roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade, has seen vessel traffic collapse, with attacks, insurance withdrawals, and electronic interference disrupting normal operations.

Thailand has condemned the attack and called for accountability, while industry groups warn the incident could further deter shipping and drive up costs across global supply chains.

Despite the severity of the incident, Precious Shipping said the vessel was sailing in ballast and no cargo was lost. The company added that the ship is covered by war-risk insurance and does not expect a material financial impact.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,459 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Cosco container ship
News

Chinese Boxships Abort First Hormuz Exit Attempt, Undermining Iran ‘Safe Passage’ Claims

Two Chinese container ships turned backed after trying to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, ship-tracking data showed, despite assurances from Iran that Chinese vessels could pass.

7 minutes ago
Total Views: 71
Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz
News

Trump Official Says Hormuz Ship Insurance Program to Launch ‘Soon’ as Tanker Traffic Struggles to Recover

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a US insurance program meant to boost shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will begin soon, a move that may help revive flows of much of the world’s oil and gas supplies.

17 hours ago
Total Views: 1221
Aerial top view of a containership underway
News

Container Rates Extend Rally as Hormuz Crisis Drives Fuel Costs Higher

Container freight rates pushed higher for a fourth straight week, as rising fuel costs and ongoing disruption in the Middle East begin feeding directly into global shipping markets. Drewry’s World...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 740