Stricken Bulk Carrier Mayuree Naree Runs Aground on Iran’s Qeshm Island

A Thai-flagged bulk carrier struck in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month has now run aground on Iran’s Qeshm Island, as rescue teams continue searching for three missing crew members feared trapped onboard.

The 30,000-dwt vessel Mayuree Naree, owned by Precious Shipping, grounded along the Iranian coastline after drifting following a deadly attack that disabled the ship’s propulsion system, according to company and regional reports.

An Omani-Iranian rescue team has since reached the vessel and is attempting to locate the missing sailors, Thai authorities said Friday, though their condition remains unknown.

Attack Triggered Fire, Abandonment

The vessel was struck on March 11 while transiting the Strait of Hormuz shortly after departing the United Arab Emirates, in one of the most serious incidents involving a Southeast Asian-flagged ship since the conflict escalated on February 28.

Two projectiles of unknown origin hit the ship, igniting a fire in the engine room and forcing the crew to abandon ship. Oman’s navy rescued 20 crew members from lifeboats and brought them ashore to Khasab.

Thai officials said the three missing crew members are believed to have been in the engine room at the time of the ?????, raising fears they may have been trapped when the fire broke out.

Images released after the strike showed thick smoke billowing from the vessel’s stern, consistent with engine room damage.

From Strike to Grounding

With propulsion lost, the vessel appears to have drifted for days before eventually running aground along the coast of Qeshm Island, a strategic location near the narrow entrance to the Strait.

The incident comes as maritime security conditions in the Strait of Hormuz remain at critical levels amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

The waterway, which handles roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade, has seen vessel traffic collapse, with attacks, insurance withdrawals, and electronic interference disrupting normal operations.

Thailand has condemned the attack and called for accountability, while industry groups warn the incident could further deter shipping and drive up costs across global supply chains.

Despite the severity of the incident, Precious Shipping said the vessel was sailing in ballast and no cargo was lost. The company added that the ship is covered by war-risk insurance and does not expect a material financial impact.