gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,026 members

Stena Bulk vessels deploy Inmarsat NexusWave as part of Northern Marine Management’s crew welfare strategy

Stena Bulk vessels deploy Inmarsat NexusWave as part of Northern Marine Management’s crew welfare strategy

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
November 6, 2025

The fully managed bonded connectivity solution will support NMM’s strategic communications vision on seafarer welfare, recruitment and retention

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) company, is installing NexusWave on board selected Northern Marine Management Ltd (NMM) vessels operated by Stena Bulk and Proman Stena Bulk. This is part of their ongoing strategy to continually improve crew welfare through enhanced communications.

Building on existing onboard connectivity provisions, NMM recognises the growing importance of high-speed internet access in attracting and retaining talent and supporting operational performance. The implementation of NexusWave reflects NMM’s commitment to deliver even better, more homelike internet experiences for its personnel.   

Inmarsat’s NexusWave is designed to deliver exceptional aggregated speeds, 99.9% availability, global coverage, secure-by-design infrastructure, and unlimited data to ensure seamless, uninterrupted crew communications wherever a ship is operating – whether in a busy shipping lane or a congested port.

The fully managed bonded connectivity solution enables seafarers to enjoy improved internet access while onboard, supporting activities such as staying in contact with family and friends, managing their finances, browsing and uploading to social media, streaming and downloading online entertainment, and undertaking remote learning courses.

This enhancement supports NMM’s commitment to promoting well-being, personal growth, and job satisfaction among its seagoing workforce, strengthening its reputation as an employer of choice.

John Cook, Ship Management Director, Northern Marine Group, said: “High-quality onboard connectivity has long been part of our approach to supporting crew welfare, recruitment, and retention. As expectations evolve, so too must our solutions. Northern Marine Management’s implementation of Inmarsat NexusWave on selected vessels represents a significant step forward for the Stena Bulk and Proman Stena Bulk vessels under our management.

“We continue to explore and implement a range of connectivity solutions across our entire managed fleet, with NexusWave forming a key part of the strategy for selected vessels.”

Robert Mathieson, Sales Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “By integrating NexusWave into their connectivity strategy, Northern Marine Management and Stena Bulk and Proman Stena Bulk have confirmed their status as technologically progressive industry leaders who are committed to promoting the happiness and development of their seafarers. The move will have a positive impact not only on crew welfare but also, as a direct consequence, on the reputation and operational performance of both companies.”

Tags:

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,026 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Damen unveils Combi Freighter 5000 ICE
Press Releases

Damen unveils Combi Freighter 5000 ICE

Ice class vessel enables cost efficient, low emission ice class operations Damen Shipyards Group has unveiled the latest platform in its successful cargo vessels portfolio. The shipbuilder announced the launch...

November 5, 2025
Total Views: 150
Making Waves book cover
Press Releases

Polaris Founder Launches Maritime PR Guide as Sector Moves Into Spotlight

Polaris media founder Ben Pinnington launches new maritime PR book urging maritime business to harness sector’s new high profile  The global maritime industry is being urged to harness its new...

November 4, 2025
Total Views: 138
Irving OmniLift® Shiplift Advances to Equipment Production on largest Shiplift in North America
Press Releases

Irving OmniLift® Shiplift Advances to Equipment Production on largest Shiplift in North America

This milestone reflects Bardex’s commitment to precision, reliability, and on-time project delivery. Bardex, in partnership with Irving Shipbuilding, Inc., today announced that production has commenced on the mechanical equipment for...

November 4, 2025
Total Views: 221