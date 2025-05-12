Silverback Marine Contracted To Build First Petestep Law Enforcement Vessels

Silverback Marine is excited to announce it has partnered with Swedish based company
PETESTEP to develop a high-performance law enforcement boat for the New Mexico State
Parks Rangers.
What excited our design team about the patented PETESTEP technology is the significant
difference between their SPRAYWATER shape and traditional stepped hulls. The technology
utilizes angled deflectors as opposed to steps, which take advantage of the spray energy
generated by the hull when underway. Compared to a standard monohull, the reduction in
G force (slamming) is reduced up to 50%, with an average overall reduction of 30%.
In addition to the increased ride comfort and reduced operator fatigue, speed and fuel
efficiency is improved by 35%, which translates to significant cost savings for agencies over
time.
Our design team spent over a year interviewing actual marine law enforcement captains
and officers, carefully documenting input on layout and configuration, as well as identifying
common complaints with traditional patrol craft. Operator fatigue and ability to beach with
easy bow access were two common themes across all agencies.
With an 18” wide bow door for easy landing, non-marking full perimeter fendering, and
generous shelter, the vessel is also equipped with SHOXS suspension seating, dual
weapon lockers, and WHELEN lighting and siren systems. With a top speed of over 60MPH,
the 21’ vessel is extremely versatile, nimble, and suited for a range of sea states including
river, lake, bay, and modest offshore conditions.
The first vessel has commenced construction, with delivery scheduled for late summer
2025.
More information on the project can be found at www.silverbackmarine.com and
www.petestep.com
