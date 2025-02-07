gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,976 members that receive our newsletter.

File photo shows a seafarer standing on the deck of a ship

Photo courtesy IMO

Shipping Industry Leaders Unite to Combat Rising Seafarer Kidnappings and Criminalization

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 7, 2025

The heads of major shipping organizations convened in Athens this week to address the escalating crisis of seafarer safety and rights, with a particular focus on the increasing incidents of kidnappings and unjust criminalization.

The Round Table of International Shipping Associations, comprising BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERTANKO, and INTERCARGO, emphasized the urgent need to raise awareness about seafarer safety and treatment beyond the maritime sector.

According to the International Maritime Bureau’s recent report, while piracy incidents decreased in 2024, hostage-taking saw a significant uptick. The number of kidnapped seafarers jumped to 126 in 2024, compared to 73 in 2023 and 41 in 2022.

“Throughout 2024 we have witnessed a rise in the number of kidnappings and cases of rogue detention and imprisonment of our seafarers,” stated the Round Table chairpersons, highlighting that seafarers are responsible for transporting over 80% of world trade.

The industry faces additional challenges regarding the criminalization of seafarers, particularly in cases involving drug discoveries aboard vessels. Recent incidents have shown innocent crew members being imprisoned without substantial evidence. The Round Table organizations have committed to addressing the lack of reliable data on these incidents to better understand the scope of the problem.

A recent high-profile case underscores the severity of the situation. The 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader was recently freed after enduring 430 days in captivity following their kidnapping by Houthi forces.

The meeting’s leadership included BIMCO President Nikolaus H Schües, INTERCARGO’s John Xylas, ICS’s Emanuele Grimaldi, and INTERTANKO’s Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr., who collectively emphasized that attacks on seafarers represent threats not only to individuals but to global trade and supply chains.

The shipping leaders stressed that these challenges persist despite seafarers maintaining high professional standards in their crucial role in global commerce. They unanimously agreed that immediate action is necessary to ensure maritime workers receive the same fundamental rights as other essential workers.

Tags:

bimco
intercargo
international chamber of shipping
intertanko
kidnapping
seafarers

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Baltic Index Logs First Weekly Gain in Five Weeks
Shipping

Baltic Index Logs First Weekly Gain in Five Weeks

Feb 7 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose supported by strong rates across all vessel segments on Friday, and registered its...

14 minutes ago
Total Views: 37
Aerial top view of a containership at port. Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner
Shipping

Spot Rates Sink Post-CNY: Is a Price War Brewing in Asia-Europe Trades?

Despite large parts of the Chinese workforce continuing to enjoy the new year holiday, there was a partial return to work for other parts of the economy, including the country’s freight forwarders.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 148
Russia Assembles Flotilla of LNG Carriers in Arctic Waters Ahead of EU Transshipment Ban
Shipping

Russia Assembles Flotilla of LNG Carriers in Arctic Waters Ahead of EU Transshipment Ban

Russia continues to amass LNG carriers in preparation of the impending EU transshipment ban. Starting in March 2025 EU export terminals will be off limits to Russian LNG forcing the country to look instead to ship-to-ship transfers.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 3184
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,976 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.