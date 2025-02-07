Shipping Industry Leaders Unite to Combat Rising Seafarer Kidnappings and Criminalization

The heads of major shipping organizations convened in Athens this week to address the escalating crisis of seafarer safety and rights, with a particular focus on the increasing incidents of kidnappings and unjust criminalization.

The Round Table of International Shipping Associations, comprising BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERTANKO, and INTERCARGO, emphasized the urgent need to raise awareness about seafarer safety and treatment beyond the maritime sector.

According to the International Maritime Bureau’s recent report, while piracy incidents decreased in 2024, hostage-taking saw a significant uptick. The number of kidnapped seafarers jumped to 126 in 2024, compared to 73 in 2023 and 41 in 2022.

“Throughout 2024 we have witnessed a rise in the number of kidnappings and cases of rogue detention and imprisonment of our seafarers,” stated the Round Table chairpersons, highlighting that seafarers are responsible for transporting over 80% of world trade.

The industry faces additional challenges regarding the criminalization of seafarers, particularly in cases involving drug discoveries aboard vessels. Recent incidents have shown innocent crew members being imprisoned without substantial evidence. The Round Table organizations have committed to addressing the lack of reliable data on these incidents to better understand the scope of the problem.

A recent high-profile case underscores the severity of the situation. The 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader was recently freed after enduring 430 days in captivity following their kidnapping by Houthi forces.

The meeting’s leadership included BIMCO President Nikolaus H Schües, INTERCARGO’s John Xylas, ICS’s Emanuele Grimaldi, and INTERTANKO’s Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr., who collectively emphasized that attacks on seafarers represent threats not only to individuals but to global trade and supply chains.

The shipping leaders stressed that these challenges persist despite seafarers maintaining high professional standards in their crucial role in global commerce. They unanimously agreed that immediate action is necessary to ensure maritime workers receive the same fundamental rights as other essential workers.