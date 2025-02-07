UANI Launches Initiative to Target Ship Captains in Iran’s Ghost Armada Oil Trade

United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) has launched a new tracking initiative targeting ship captains and officers involved in Iran’s illicit oil trade. The “Masters of the Ghost Armada” resource aims to expose maritime personnel who facilitate sanctions evasion through illegal oil transport operations.

According to UANI, these maritime officers engage in various illegal activities, including falsifying records and manipulating transponders to evade detection. The U.S. Treasury Department’s OFAC has previously acknowledged the role of maritime personnel and has even sanctioned several individuals, including multiple vessel captains, for their role in sanctions violations.

“Tanker captains are the linchpins of Iran’s illegal oil smuggling,” said UANI CEO and Founder Ambassador Mark D. Wallace. “We urge them to stop their activities, divert illicit cargoes to the U.S. for seizure, and cooperate with authorities.”

Claire Jungman, UANI’s Chief of Staff and Director of the Iran Tanker Tracking Program, emphasized that the organization will continue its efforts until all individuals enabling Iranian regime’s activities are held accountable.

The initiative builds upon UANI’s Iran Tanker Tracking Program, which works to disrupt funding channels to terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas.