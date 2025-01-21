gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,042 members that receive our newsletter.

MSC OSCAR

MSC's record-breaking MSC Oscar can carry 19,224 TEU. Photo: ptnphoto / Shutterstock.com

Shipping Giant MSC Says It Will Keep Avoiding Red Sea for Now

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
January 21, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

Container liner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA said it will continue to send its ships around Africa’s southern tip until further notice, a sign that any resumption to normal trade flows through the Red Sea is not imminent. 

“The situation in the Suez Canal remains fluid and the security situation is unclear,” the company said by email Tuesday. “In order to guarantee the safety of our seafarers and to ensure consistency and predictability of service for our customers, MSC will continue to transit via the Cape of Good Hope until further notice.”

The Switzerland-based business operates 884 ships, according to Alphaliner data, making it the world’s largest container carrier controlling about 20% of global capacity.

Ambrey: Red Sea Shipping Expected to Resume Gradually After Conditional Houthi Ceasefire

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said over the weekend that they would stop attacking ships with links to the US and UK after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, but it has been uncertain how that announcement would impact shipping.

About 70% of vessel traffic has been sailing thousands of miles around Africa rather than through the Red Sea since the Houthis first began attacking ships in 2023.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

mediterranean shipping company
MSC
red sea
red sea diversions

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach
Shipping

Trump Plans to Impose 25% Tariffs on Mexico, Canada by Feb. 1

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump signaled plans to impose previously threatened tariffs of as much as 25% on Mexico and Canada by Feb. 1, reiterating his contention that America’s closest...

24 minutes ago
Total Views: 134
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington
Shipping

Trump Executive Order Renames Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office, officially renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”. The executive order emphasizes the Gulf’s...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 723
Trump Vows Panama Canal ‘Takeback’ in Bold Inaugural Threat
Shipping

Trump Vows Panama Canal ‘Takeback’ in Bold Inaugural Threat

 Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that the United States would take back the Panama Canal as he delivered an inauguration speech in which he invoked the 19th century expansionist doctrine of "Manifest Destiny" in laying out plans for space exploration.

15 hours ago
Total Views: 2289
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,042 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.