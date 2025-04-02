gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,008 members

an overhead view of port of los angeles docks

Photo courtesy Port of Los Angeles

Shippers Caught in the Crossfire of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariff Blitz

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 2, 2025

Sweeping new ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs set to be announced by President Donald Trump could significantly transform global shipping patterns, though experts predict limited immediate impact on near-term liner freight rates.

The Trump Administration’s tariff push, which comes at a crucial time when U.S. shippers are negotiating long-term ocean container contracts for May 1st implementation, have created uncertainty in the supply chain, according to ocean freight benchmarking firm Xeneta.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump proclaimed “Liberation Day” in the United States as he prepared to impose sweeping new tariffs, escalating a global trade war that could drive up prices and disrupt the established international trade order.

“Liberation Day will not feel very liberating for those shippers caught in the eye of the tariff storm,” warns Peter Sand, Chief Analyst at Xeneta. “It is tough to make important decisions on your supply chain when the rules of the game keep changing.”

Despite recent carrier attempts to increase spot rates from the Far East to U.S. routes on April 1st, market analysts remain skeptical about sustained rate increases. Current data shows significant rate declines since January 2025, with Far East to U.S. East Coast rates down 43% and West Coast rates dropping 49%.

According to Xeneta, the market’s subdued demand in February and March 2025 stems from a combination of post-Lunar New Year dynamics and a reduction in front-loading activities that characterized 2024. Sand suggests that while immediate rate spikes are unlikely, future supply chain diversification could eventually lead to market disruptions.

In the air cargo sector, similar stability prevails. However, proposed fees targeting Chinese vessels and carriers entering U.S. ports could potentially trigger a modal shift toward air freight, according to Niall van de Wouw, Xeneta’s Chief Airfreight Officer.

“With around 98% of the world’s goods transported by ocean, even a small percentage shift could significantly impact air freight markets,” van de Wouw cautions, drawing parallels to disruptions seen during the Covid-19 pandemic and Red Sea crisis.

Tags:

container freight rates
Container Shipping
container spot rates
freight rates
xeneta
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,008 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
Shipping

Trump to Impose Sweeping ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs, Escalating Global Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump proclaimed "Liberation Day" in the United States on Wednesday as he prepared to impose sweeping new tariffs that would escalate a trade war with global partners, increase prices and upend a decades-old trade order.

31 minutes ago
Total Views: 164
Mumbai Maersk at the Port of Tanjin Pelepas
Shipping

Shipping Firm Maersk Expects Continued US Growth But Warns of Rising Uncertainty

By Stine Jacobsen COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) – Danish shipping company Maersk has benefited from robust U.S. demand so far this year and expects that to continue, though the outlook could be clouded by U.S....

4 hours ago
Total Views: 523
Employees working at cargo ship Kypros Land which is loading soybeans to China at Tiplam terminal in Santos, Brazi
Shipping

Genco CEO Says Trump’s China Ship Fees Will Hammer Farmers, Not China

The largest US-based dry bulk shipper said it is prepared to pass on costs to US exporters or position its ships elsewhere if proposed US fees on Chinese ships go into place.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1825