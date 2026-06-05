Satellite Images Capture Sanctioned Russian LNG Carrier’s Rare Early-Season Arctic Transit

Satellite imagery has captured the sanctioned Russian liquefied natural gas carrier Christophe de Margerie making a rare early-season eastbound voyage along the Northern Sea Route under escort from the nuclear icebreaker Ural, a transit that has only been attempted twice before at this time of year.

The images show the track of the Arc7 ice-class LNG carrier and its escort navigating through ice-covered waters in Russia’s East Siberian Sea, east of the New Siberian Islands, as they work their way toward the Pacific carrying cargo from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Analysis of the vessel tracks visible in the imagery suggests the convoy made several course adjustments while searching for the most favorable route through the ice, highlighting the challenging conditions that persist across large sections of the Arctic shipping corridor despite the onset of spring.

The voyage marks only the third known eastbound transit by a Yamal-class Arc7 LNG carrier this early in the navigation season. The previous two occurred in 2020, when Christophe de Margerie and Vladimir Voronin completed pioneering voyages through heavy ice conditions.

Subsequent satellite images show the convoy moving closer to the Siberian coastline near Pevek, following a route resembling shipping patterns observed during the summer of 2025. Last year, vessels frequently hugged the coast as persistent sea ice blocked more northerly passages around Wrangel Island.

Track of Christophe de Margerie and nuclear icebreaker Ural in the East Siberian Sea on June 3. (Source: Sentinel 1)

The apparent similarity in ice conditions could have significant implications for Arctic shipping this season. In 2025, Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet was required to provide extensive escort services throughout the summer, while some vessels experienced delays waiting for icebreaker assistance as difficult ice conditions restricted navigation options.

The destination of Christophe de Margerie remains unclear. Industry observers are debating whether the vessel will discharge its cargo at the Koryak floating storage unit (FSU) off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula or continue all the way to China’s Beihai LNG terminal.

A discharge at Koryak would allow the vessel to return more quickly to Arctic LNG 2 and load additional cargoes. The voyage has attracted attention because Christophe de Margerie currently represents a significant share of the limited Arc7 fleet available to support exports from the sanctioned project.

For now, the eastbound deployment leaves sister vessel Alexey Kosygin as the only Arc7 LNG carrier transporting cargoes from Arctic LNG 2 toward ice-free waters near Murmansk for ship-to-ship transfers.

“The surprise move begs the question, why? Last time CdM tried, in 2020, it suffered damages. Could CdM in any event be headed for yard work at Zhoushan, China again and bring a cargo along?” said Kjell Eikland, an independent shipping analyst who tracks Arctic LNG movements.

“Diverting the CdM to Asia takes away important capacity for the shuttle service between ALNG and the Saam FSU that Arc4s cannot replace yet,” he added.

AIS track of Christophe de Margerie along the Northern Sea Route. (Source: GoRadar)

If the cargo is discharged at Koryak, another conventional LNG carrier would eventually need to collect it for onward delivery, although the storage unit can accommodate up to two Arc7 cargoes before requiring offloading.

One vessel being closely watched is LNG carrier La Perouse, which is currently located at China’s Beihai terminal and could subsequently head north for a pick up at Koryak.

The question of whether Christophe de Margerie is also destined for maintenance work in China has become increasingly important. European shipyards are no longer available to the vessel due to sanctions, forcing it to undergo extensive maintenance in a Chinese yard in 2024. Access to maritime services is expected to become even more constrained from 2027 as additional sanctions measures take effect.

Track of Christophe de Margerie and nuclear icebreaker Ural in the East Siberian Sea on June 3. (Source: Sentinel 1)