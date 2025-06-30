gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,187 members

Russian and Chinese warships take part in the "Ocean 2024" naval drills in the Sea of Japan./Handout via REUTERS

A warship takes part in the joint strategic command and staff exercise "Ocean 2024" involving the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy in the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released September 16, 2024. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia’s Warships Conduct Drills In Sea Of Japan

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 29, 2025
reuters logo

June 30 (Reuters) – Russian warships and coastal missile systems struck simulated maritime targets with cruise missiles during exercises in the Sea of Japan, TASS state news agency reported on Monday, citing Russia’s defense ministry.

The ships and missiles systems, all part of Russia’s Pacific Fleet forces, “carried out a joint missile strike against a complex target setup in the Sea of Japan, simulating enemy ships,” TASS cited the ministry’s statement as saying. 

“All targets were successfully hit.” 

The Fleet’s flagship, the Varyag Guards missile cruiser, carried out a live launch of a Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile, and two missile boat strike groups attacked targets with four Moskit cruise missiles, TASS reported. 

The combat crew of the Bastion coastal missile system launched an Onyx anti-ship missile, it said. The missile firing zone had been closed in advance to civilian shipping and air traffic, the agency reported. 

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw;)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

naval drills
russia
sea of japan
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,187 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Illustration shows printed Chinese and Australian flags
Defense

China’s Envoy Urges Australia To Resist US Pressure On Military Spending

By Michael Heath Jun 29, 2025 (Bloomberg) –China’s envoy to Canberra urged Australia not to be “incited” by NATO’s support for US demands to sharply raise defense spending and instead cooperate...

59 minutes ago
Total Views: 85
The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) conducts a replenishment at sea with the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), right, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71)
Defense

Navy Renames USNS Harvey Milk to USNS Oscar V. Peterson, Citing “Politics in Ship Naming”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the United States Navy is renaming the USNS Harvey Milk to the USNS Oscar V. Peterson, stating “We are taking the...

June 27, 2025
Total Views: 2434
U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker ‘Healy’ Heads To Arctic for Multi-Month Deployment
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker ‘Healy’ Heads To Arctic for Multi-Month Deployment

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy has reached the Arctic Ocean marking the beginning of its annual Arctic deployment in support of science missions. The icebreaker departed from Seattle on Thursday, June 20 and entered the Bering Sea five days later. 

June 27, 2025
Total Views: 1861