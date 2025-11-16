gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,914 members

Smoke billows after Ukraine's SBU drone strikes a refinery, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ryazan, Ryazan Region, Russia, in this screen grab from a video obtained by Reuters, March 13, 2024. Video Obtained By Reuters/via REUTERS

Smoke billows after Ukraine's SBU drone strikes a refinery, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ryazan, Ryazan Region, Russia, in this screen grab from a video obtained by Reuters, March 13, 2024. Video Obtained By Reuters/via REUTERS

Russia’s Novorossiysk Port Resumes Oil Loadings After Ukrainian Attack

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 16, 2025
Reuters

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Russia’s Novorossiysk port resumed oil loadings on Sunday after a two-day suspension triggered by a Ukrainian missile and drone attack, two industry sources said and LSEG data showed.

Novorossiysk temporarily suspended oil exports – equivalent to 2.2 million barrels per day, or 2% of global supply – on Friday. Global oil prices rallied by more than 2% on supply fears after the attack.

Two industry sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity that loadings had resumed.

According to LSEG data, two tankers — the Suezmax class Arlan and Aframax class Rodos — are currently loading oil at the port’s berths. The Ukrainian attack damaged two oil berths at Novorossiysk. 

The attack on Novorossiysk, Russia’s largest Black Sea export hub, was the most damaging Ukrainian attack to date on Russia’s main Black Sea crude export infrastructure.

Novorossiysk accounts for about a fifth of Russian crude exports and a long shutdown would have forced costly shuttering of oil wells in West Siberia, a step that would have significantly reduced the amount of oil sent to world markets by the world’s second largest exporter.

The attack on Novorossiysk came after months of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, oil depots and pipelines. Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia’s oil processing has fallen just 3% this year, despite Ukraine’s biggest drone attacks to date.

Read Also: US Grants Hungary Exemption On Russia Sanctions

Russian crude oil shipments via Novorossiysk’s Sheskharis terminal totalled 3.22 million tonnes, or 761,000 barrels a day, in October, according to industry sources. A total of 1.794 million tonnes of oil products were exported through Novorossiysk in October, the sources said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Christina Fincher)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

black sea
drone strikes
Ports
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,914 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Operations at Mariupol port amid Russia-Ukraine conflict. Photo REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ports

Big Russian Port Operator Says Its Systems Were Targeted by Foreign Hackers

Russia's Port Alliance group, which operates a network of sea cargo terminals, said on Thursday that foreign hackers had targeted its systems over three days in a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack and an attempted hack.

November 13, 2025
Total Views: 345
The CMA CGM Trocadero at EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg
Ports

CMA CGM Strengthens European Hub Strategy with 20% Stake in Hamburg Terminal

The CMA CGM Group has signed a term sheet to acquire a 20% stake in EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg, marking a significant expansion of the French shipping giant’s infrastructure footprint...

November 12, 2025
Total Views: 482
Aerial photo of a container terminal at the port of long beach
Environment

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Commit to Binding Zero-Emissions Agreement with Regulators

The nation’s busiest port complex has taken a decisive step toward eliminating emissions from maritime operations, with the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners voting unanimously to approve a binding...

November 11, 2025
Total Views: 865