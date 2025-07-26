gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,898 members

Admiral Kuznetsov

A view shows the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov at a shipyard in the town of Roslyakovo near Murmansk, Russia June 19, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Russia’s Lone Aircraft Carrier Likely to be Scrapped or Sold, Says Shipbuilding Chief

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 25, 2025

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) – Russia’s only aircraft carrier, the 40-year-old Admiral Kuznetsov, is likely to be sold or scrapped, the chairman of Russia’s state shipbuilding corporation told the Kommersant newspaper in comments published on Friday.

Andrei Kostin’s remarks follow a report in the daily Izvestia newspaper earlier this month, which cited unnamed sources as saying long-running refit and maintenance work on the warship had been suspended.

Launched in 1985 when the Soviet Union still existed, the Admiral Kuznetsov saw action in Russia’s military campaign in Syria in support of then-President Bashar al-Assad, with its planes carrying out airstrikes against rebel forces.

But it has played no role in the war in Ukraine and has been out of service since 2017, undergoing modernisation in the Murmansk area close to where Russia’s Northern Fleet is based.

Efforts to overhaul it have suffered repeated accidents and setbacks.

Asked about its fate on Thursday on the sidelines of a flag-raising ceremony for a new nuclear submarine in northwestern Russia, Kostin made it clear that a final decision had not yet been taken, but suggested that the Admiral Kuznetsov was no longer worth spending money on.

“We believe there is no point in repairing it anymore. It is over 40-years old, and it is extremely expensive … I think the issue will be resolved in such a way that it will either be sold or disposed of,” Kostin was quoted as saying by Kommersant.

Detailed information about the combat readiness of individual warships is regarded as sensitive by Moscow and the Russian Defence Ministry does not comment on such matters.

Russian naval veterans and experts are divided on the prospect of the warship being scrapped, with some telling Izvestia it is obsolete, and others saying it or a successor would provide a capability that Russia needs.

The aircraft carrier gained notoriety in Britain when then-Secretary of Defence Michael Fallon dubbed it the “ship of shame” in 2017 when it passed close to the English coast on its way back from the Mediterranean belching black smoke.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn;Editing by Helen Popper)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

aircraft carrier
russia
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,898 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Australia, UK to Sign 50-Year Treaty for Nuclear Submarines
Defense

Australia, UK to Sign 50-Year Treaty for Nuclear Submarines

Australia and the UK will sign a landmark 50-year defense treaty on Saturday to underpin the construction of nuclear-powered submarines, senior ministers said following high-level talks in Sydney. 

8 minutes ago
Total Views: 15
Iran Says it Warned Away US destroyer but US Dismisses Account
Defense

Iran Says it Warned Away US destroyer but US Dismisses Account

Iran warned a U.S. destroyer on Wednesday to change course after it approached waters being monitored by the Islamic Republic, leading the U.S. ship to turn away, Iranian state media reported. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Central Command, which overseas U.S. forces in the Middle East, had no immediate comment on the report.

July 23, 2025
Total Views: 3869
Russia Begins Major Naval Drills in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans and the Baltic Sea
Defense

Russia Begins Major Naval Drills in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans and the Baltic Sea

Russia on Wednesday began major navy drills involving more than 150 vessels and 15,000 military personnel in the Pacific and Arctic oceans and in the Baltic and Caspian seas, the defense ministry said.

July 23, 2025
Total Views: 838