gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,348 members that receive our newsletter.

Indonesian Navy ships are seen at the Tanjung Wangi port as the search continues for the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine. Photo taken by Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via Reuters.

Indonesian Navy ships are seen at the Tanjung Wangi port as the search continues for the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine in Banyuwangi, East Java Province, Indonesia April 26, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via Reuters.

Russian, Indonesian Navies Hold Joint Counter-Terrorism Drills

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 10, 2024
reuters logo

Nov 11 (Reuters) – Russian and Indonesian ships practiced freeing a vessel captured by terrorists and fought unmanned boats during the first joint naval exercises between the two countries in the Java Sea, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Monday. 

The joint exercise, which started last week, came as newly inaugurated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pledged closer ties with Russia on defense, in a bid to forge links with any country as part of Jakarta’s long-held non-aligned foreign policy.

The crews of the joint detachment of ships practiced maneuvering and communication, as well as inspection of suspicious vessels, RIA reported, citing the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Training was also conducted to counter unmanned boats with firing from automatic artillery mounts and small arms. Deck helicopters were used to practice joint tasks, RIA reported. 

From the Russian side, the corvettes Gromkiy, Rezkiy, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, and the medium sea tanker Pechenga participated in the drills. 

From the Indonesian side, the frigate I Gusti Ngurah Rai and the corvette Frans Kaisiepo took part, RIA reported. 

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

Indonesia
naval drills
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

SAGAMI BAY, Japan – The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter destroyer, JS Kurama (DDH 144), leads ships from the JMSDF during the Fleet Review rehearsal. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominique Pineiro)
Navy

Fire breaks Out On Japanese Navy Ship

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Fire broke out on a Japanese warship sailing near the western part of the country, causing one crew member to be hospitalised due to smoke inhalation, while...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 535
Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesperson, prepares to deliver a statement, during a pro-Palestinian rally saying they launched an attack on the "Pacific 01" ship in the Red Sea with missiles, in Sanaa, Yemen, March 15, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Navy

Houthis Say They Will Not End Red Sea Blockade

by Adam Makary (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthis said on Sunday they would maintain their maritime blockade against Israeli vessels in response to “intelligence information” regarding Israeli shipping companies selling their assets to other...

November 3, 2024
Total Views: 2335
US Navy warship in a shipyard's floating drydock for repair
Navy

Shipbuilding Giant’s Revenue Hit By US Navy Uncertainty

by Pratyush Thakur (Reuters) – The largest U.S. military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls $HII on Thursday cut its 2024 shipbuilding revenue due to uncertainty in navy agreements, supply chain issues and labor shortages, sending its shares down....

November 2, 2024
Total Views: 4993
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,348 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.