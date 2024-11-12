gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,264 members that receive our newsletter.

Russian Frigate With Hypersonic Missiles Conducts Drills in English Channel

Russian Navy frigate Admiral Golovko.

Russian Frigate With Hypersonic Missiles Conducts Drills in English Channel

Reuters
Total Views: 220
November 12, 2024
reuters logo

Nov 12 (Reuters) – A Russian Navy frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles has conducted drills in the English Channel and is carrying out tasks in the Atlantic Ocean, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The crew of the frigate, equipped with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic anti-ship missiles, conducted counter-terrorism drills, repelling air and sea drone attacks of a mock enemy, Russian state agencies reported.

“The Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko has completed its passage through the English Channel and is currently continuing to carry out missions in the designated areas of the Atlantic Ocean,” RIA state news agency citied a statement from the Northern Fleet’s press service.

This is the first long-distance voyage of the multipurpose frigate since it was accepted into the Russian Navy in December 2023, TASS state news agency reported. The ship left its main base in Russia’s north on Nov. 2.

Just before going into service the then Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the warship will be equipped with Zircon missiles.

The sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles have a range of 900 km (560 miles), and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them.

On orders from President Vladimir Putin in 2023, Russia started mass supplies of Zircon missiles as part of the country’s efforts to boost its nuclear forces.

Along with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle which entered combat duty in 2019, the Zircon forms the centerpiece of Russia’s hypersonic arsenal.

Russia sees the weapons as a way to pierce increasingly sophisticated U.S. missile defenses which Putin has warned could one day shoot down Russian nuclear missiles.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger/Guy Faulconbridge)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

atlantic
russia
Russian Navy

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Trump Comeback Means Reckoning for China as It Draws Up Stimulus
News

Trump Comeback Means Reckoning for China as It Draws Up Stimulus

(Bloomberg) — Chinese lawmakers got a head start on the US election this week as they gathered to vote on the largest fiscal package since the pandemic. But now that...

November 8, 2024
Total Views: 2134
Rolex sailing race yachts under sloudy sky
Featured

German Yacht Wins Rolex Middle Sea Race

by Ossian Shine, (Reuters) – Germany’s Red Bandit, skippered by Carl-Peter Forster, was crowned winner of the 45th Rolex Middle Sea Race, becoming the third German yacht to win the prestigious offshore challenge. Following...

November 2, 2024
Total Views: 1661
Stock photo shows an oil tanker at a terminal
News

EPA Clears Path for Texas Deepwater Port, Fueling Controversy Over U.S. Oil Exports on Supertankers

(Bloomberg) — The Environmental Protection Agency has given its blessing for a proposed Texas oil port capable of exporting 1 million barrels of oil a day, even as the terminals...

November 1, 2024
Total Views: 2121
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,264 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.