Aerial of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal

Photo: Evgenii Bakhchev/Shutterstock

Russia Says Ready To Supply LNG To Mexico

Reuters
June 22, 2025
Reuters

By Natalia Siniawski

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) – Russia is ready to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Mexico and share energy sector technologies, the Russian embassy in Mexico said on Saturday on X.

“We are already working with Mexico. We have excellent LNG technologies, and we are ready to share these technologies and supply LNG as well,” Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said.

Russia is prepared to offer oil extraction technologies suited for challenging geological conditions, as well as solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of oil processing, the embassy added.

Mexico’s state oil company Pemex said in May it was working to reopen closed wells to boost production, as it struggles to meet the government’s output target of 1.8 million barrels per day.

Pemex has more than 30,000 wells across the country, about a third of which are shut. Internal documents reviewed by Reuters show the company is prioritizing wells with the potential to ramp up crude, gas or condensate output, though progress has been slow due to limited funding and aging infrastructure.

Mexico meets 72% of its total demand for natural gas through imports, almost entirely from the United States. The fuel is used mainly to generate electricity and for industrial activities, with the vast majority of gas imports carried by pipeline.

In January, sources told Reuters Mexico was speeding up plans to double its strategic gas storage amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump could use the country’s dependence on U.S. gas as leverage. 

The heavy reliance on U.S. imports, highlighted by disruptions like the 2021 Texas winter storm that caused widespread outages and losses, has pushed Mexico to boost storage capacity by 2025-2026 to improve energy security and guard against supply shocks or geopolitical risks.

Pemex and the Mexican presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski and Deisy Buitargo in Caracas; editing by Diane Craft and Marguerita Choy)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

mexico
russia lng exports
