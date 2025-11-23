Royal Navy Shadows Russian Warships Through English Channel as Maritime Tensions Escalate

Britain’s Royal Navy intercepted two Russian warships transiting the English Channel over the past two weeks in round-the-clock shadowing operations, the Ministry of Defence announced, marking the latest incident in escalating maritime tensions between Britain and Russia.

British media is reporting HMS Severn tracked the RFN Stoikiy, a Russian corvette, and the Yelnya, a replenishment oiler, as they sailed west through the Dover Strait into the English Channel before transferring monitoring duties to a NATO ally off the coast of Brittany in northwest France. The British patrol ship continued to observe from a distance and remained ready to respond to any unexpected activity.

The interception comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions following an incident involving the Russian spy ship Yantar, which allegedly directed lasers at RAF pilots monitoring the vessel. On November 19, British Defence Secretary John Healey warned that “military options” were prepared should the intelligence-gathering ship become a threat.

“This is the first time we’ve had this action from Yantar directed against the British RAF. We take it extremely seriously,” Healey said. He characterized the laser targeting as “deeply dangerous” and indicated Britain was prepared to react based on the vessel’s movements.

In response to the incident, Healey announced operational changes to enhance monitoring capabilities. “I have changed the navy’s rules of engagement so that we can follow more closely, monitor more closely, the activities of the Yantar when it’s in our wider waters,” he stated.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that UK armed forces remain on patrol “from the English Channel to the High North” amid increased Russian activity threatening UK waters.

Missions to monitor Russian vessels and submarines have become more frequent since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, with Britain’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force routinely shadowing potential threats to national security.