gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,153 members

The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship leaves a port in Malaga. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship of the company Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise ship, leaves a port in Malaga, Spain, April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Royal Caribbean Forecasts Quarterly Profit Below Estimates as Expenses Surge

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 28, 2025
reuters logo

Oct 28 (Reuters) – Royal Caribbean forecast fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Tuesday, as the cruise operator faces higher costs, sending its shares down about 8% in early trading.

The company raised its forecast for annual profit but that too fell short of expectations, tempering a strong year that saw shares rise about 38%.

Increased fuel costs amid escalating global tensions and expenses related to drydocking, ship deliveries and maintenance have hit the company.

Royal Caribbean forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share to be in the range of $2.74 to $2.79, below analysts’ average estimate of $2.89, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Cruise operators may also be seeing pressure due to the government shutdown affecting port activity, further casting a gloom on investor sentiment, said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Connecticut-based Dakota Wealth.

Royal Caribbean said the impact of weather events and the unplanned extension of the temporary closure of its Labadee, Haiti destination will weigh on current-quarter margin.

The company’s third-quarter margin rose 3.8%, compared with a 13.4% jump a year ago, and an 11% increase in the prior quarter.

Gross cruise costs per available passenger cruise days increased 2.7%.

Royal Caribbean expects fiscal 2025 adjusted profit per share of $15.58 to $15.63, below analysts’ average estimate of $15.68, according to data compiled by LSEG. It had previously forecast a range of $15.41 to $15.55 per share.

Still, analysts remained bullish on overall cruise demand as customers, especially higher income, pick experiences over other discretionary spending.

“Cruises continue to outperform most other travel and leisure categories,” Michael Gunther, analyst with Consumer Edge, said, adding that growth was “particularly robust” within groups whose income is between $100,000 and $150,000 annually.

For the third quarter ended September 30, Royal Caribbean posted revenue of $5.14 billion, in line with analysts’ average estimate of $5.16 billion, and an adjusted profit of $5.75 per share that exceeded expectations of $5.67.

(Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

cruise ships
Royal Caribbean
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,153 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Carnival Sunshine cruise ship underway at sea
Cruise Ships

Carnival Corporation Posts Record Profit as Cruise Industry Recovery Exceeds Expectations

Carnival Corporation & plc reported all-time high financial results today, with a net income of $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking the company’s strongest financial performance in...

September 29, 2025
Total Views: 767
Legend of the Seas and Star of the Seas at Meyer Turku Shipyard in 2025
Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Secures Decade-Long Shipbuilding Pact with Meyer Turku

Royal Caribbean Group has secured its shipbuilding future through a long-term framework agreement with Finland’s Meyer Turku shipyard, confirming orders for additional Icon Class vessels and laying groundwork for future...

September 23, 2025
Total Views: 1148
Royal Caribbean ship Wonder Of The Seas
Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Lifts Annual Profit Forecast on Steady Cruise Demand

Royal Caribbean raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, banking on resilient demand for its luxury destinations, even as the cruise operator faces pressure from higher fuel costs.

July 29, 2025
Total Views: 626