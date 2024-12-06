gCaptain-logo
The tests are being conducted by RISE Maritime Department (former SSPA), which has also constructed a 5 x 2 meter model using advanced technology. Photo courtesy Wallenius Marine

Revolutionary Wind-Powered Car Carrier Enters Critical Testing Phase

Mike Schuler
December 6, 2024

Wallenius Marine is conducting groundbreaking wind tunnel tests in Gothenburg for what aims to be the world’s first wind-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC).

The tests, featuring wind speeds up to 250 km/h, mark a crucial phase in sustainable shipping innovation.

The project, which secured €9 million in EU funding through Horizon Europe in 2023, represents a major leap in green maritime technology. The vessel, dubbed ‘Orcelle Wind,’ is being developed through a collaboration between Wallenius Marine and naval architecture firm KNUD E. HANSEN, with the ambitious goal of reducing emissions by 90 percent.

“We are currently at a central stage in the design process where we want to ensure that our design meets all technical and operational requirements before we finalise the tender design,” explains Carl Fagergren, Senior Project Manager at Wallenius Marine.

Wind-assisted PCTC Orcelle Wind concept illustration
Image courtesy Wallenius Wilhelmsen/Wallenius Marine

The testing program involves a sophisticated 1.2-ton model measuring 5 x 2 meters, designed to evaluate the complete aerodynamic performance of the ship. What makes these tests particularly unique is the unprecedented combination of hull and multiple wings testing in a large-scale wind tunnel environment.

The comprehensive testing regime examines critical aspects including the interaction between the vessel’s hull and its six high-tech wing sails, optimal hull-wing distance configurations, and the impact of various command bridge designs on overall performance.

The 220-meter-long vessel is designed to transport 7,000 cars along with additional cargo, operating at speeds of 10-12 knots under sail power, with the capability for higher speeds using supplemental power systems.

The project timeline anticipates operational readiness by late 2026 or early 2027.

As the first vessel in the innovative “Oceanbird” concept, the Orcelle Wind represents Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s commitment to achieving zero emissions in maritime transportation.

The project brings together expertise from multiple organizations, including RISE, KTH, and Oceanbird, demonstrating a collaborative approach to revolutionary maritime innovation.

Tags:

car carriers
knud e hansen
Orcelle Wind project
wallenius marine
Wallenius Wilhelmsen
wind-assisted propulsion

