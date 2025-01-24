gCaptain-logo
Report: U.S. Vessel Approached by Military Craft in Persian Gulf Amid Iranian Naval Exercises

FILE PHOTO: Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards participate in a military parade to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Caren Firouz (IRAN)/File Photo

Report: U.S. Vessel Approached by Military Craft in Persian Gulf Amid Iranian Naval Exercises

Mike Schuler
January 24, 2025

A U.S.-flagged cargo ship was reportedly targeted by a small military craft in the Persian Gulf on January 24, amid ongoing Iranian naval exercises in the region.

The incident, which occurred during Iran’s GREAT PROPHET XVIIII exercise, involved the approaching vessel directing a green laser light toward the bridge while attempting to redirect the ship toward Iranian territorial waters.

Splash247 reported that the vessel in question is believed to be the Liberty Power, a 46,600 dwt Ro-Ro/container ship that had departed Shuaiba, Kuwait on January 23. gCaptain has been unable to independently verify the report. The vessel was acquired by U.S.-based Liberty Maritime in 2022.

The Liberty Power is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Security Program.

“These incidents appear to be part of a larger pattern,” says the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), which operates as part of a 46-nation naval partnership. The organization has documented multiple similar encounters in the Persian Gulf region during the ongoing exercise.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has also reported multiple incidents involving VHF radio challenges to vessels in the Northern Arabian Gulf, including demands for course alterations. These interactions are believed to be connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) exercise, which Iranian media sources have widely covered.

In response to these developments, JMIC has issued several security recommendations, including implementing heightened security measures and maintaining active AIS systems in accordance with IMO SOLAS regulations.

iran
maritime security
persian gulf

