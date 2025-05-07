gCaptain-logo
Report: U.S. Aircraft Carrier Loses Second F/A-18 Super Hornet in Red Sea Amid Ceasefire Announcement

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 2, 2022. U.S. Navy Photo

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 6, 2025

A second F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier has been lost in the Red Sea, following an arrestment failure during landing, CNN and other media organizations have reported.

The pilot and weapons systems officer ejected and were recovered by rescue helicopter, sustaining minor injuries.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after President Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with Yemen’s Houthi forces for U.S. ships. Despite the announcement, the Iran-backed rebel group reportedly “took a shot” at the Truman on Tuesday, CNN’s report said.

The carrier lost its first F/A-18E Super Hornet just over a week ago during a hangar bay operation when the move crew lost control of the aircraft, which went overboard along with a tow tractor.

The USS Harry S. Truman, deployed since September 2024, has been operating as part of Operation Rough Rider, a U.S. Central Command campaign targeting Houthi forces in Yemen. The operation has struck over 800 targets since its launch on March 15, 2025.

Each F/A-18E Super Hornet, manufactured by Boeing, costs approximately $60 million.

The incidents come amid more than a year of heightened tensions in the region, where Houthi forces have attacked over 190 vessels since November 2023, resulting in two ships sunk, one seized, and four seafarer fatalities. The attacks have severely disrupted maritime traffic through the Red Sea, with Suez Canal traffic dropping more than 60% as vessels opt for longer routes around Africa.

