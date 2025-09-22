gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,692 members

REGENT's Viceroy seaglider

Photo courtesy REGENT

REGENT and Fairlead Partner to Advance Seaglider Technology for Defense Use

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 22, 2025

REGENT Craft, developer of the innovative Seaglider vessels, and maritime fabrication leader Fairlead have announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing Seaglider technology for defense and logistics applications.

The collaboration combines REGENT Defense’s Viceroy and Squire maritime platforms with Fairlead’s expertise in engineering, integration, and shipbuilding to accelerate delivery timelines and strengthen U.S. industrial capacity.

This partnership aims to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and other military branches with versatile options for contested logistics and naval resupply operations. The Seaglider vessels are designed to operate across various sea states, enabling high-speed, long-range, low-signature capability that enhances existing naval platforms.

“This partnership is about speed, scale, and resilience as we embark on the future of American shipbuilding,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT. “By teaming with Fairlead, REGENT is combining our innovative Seaglider technology with proven shipbuilding expertise, accelerating delivery to the fleet, and strengthening U.S. leadership in maritime logistics.”

Tom Huntley, General Manager of REGENT Defense, added that “REGENT Seaglider vessels solve the toughest challenges for Navy and Marine Corps maritime defense missions, enabling low-signature distributed operations, resilient sealift, and rapid surge capacity.”

Back in June, REGENT achieved a milestone with the successful completion of its first crewed foil-mode testing of the Viceroy seaglider prototype. The 12-passenger Viceroy, nicknamed “Paladin,” operates in three modes: floating on its hull, rising onto hydrofoils, and flying in ground effect within one wingspan from the water’s surface.

At full capability, the Viceroy will travel at speeds up to 180 mph with a range of 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT is currently constructing a 255,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Rhode Island’s Quonset Business Park, scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

Tags:

Regent Craft
seaglider
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,692 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Damen-Shiprepair-Rotterdam-yard
Defense

Crisis At NATO Shipbuilder Unsettles Europe’s Defense Plans

By Charlotte Hughes-Morgan Sep 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –On a chilly day this February, Dutch Crown Princess Amalia smashed a champagne bottle against the hull of the combat support ship Den Helder...

September 20, 2025
Total Views: 4417
Members of a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) conduct small boat operations in the Pacific Ocean
Defense

Eastern Shipbuilding Partners with HII to Boost U.S. Navy Destroyer Production

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has announced a strategic agreement with HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding Division to support production of outfitted structural units for the U.S. Navy's Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers.

September 16, 2025
Total Views: 2568
A view of the container terminal of the Piraeus port, in Perama suburb of Piraeus, Greece January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki/File Photo
Defense

Washington Plots Biggest Maritime Push Since Nixon to Challenge China’s Global Dominance

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is on a mission to weaken China's global network of ports and bring more strategic terminals under Western control, according to three sources familiar with the plan.

September 16, 2025
Total Views: 1295