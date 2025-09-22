REGENT and Fairlead Partner to Advance Seaglider Technology for Defense Use

REGENT Craft, developer of the innovative Seaglider vessels, and maritime fabrication leader Fairlead have announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing Seaglider technology for defense and logistics applications.

The collaboration combines REGENT Defense’s Viceroy and Squire maritime platforms with Fairlead’s expertise in engineering, integration, and shipbuilding to accelerate delivery timelines and strengthen U.S. industrial capacity.

This partnership aims to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and other military branches with versatile options for contested logistics and naval resupply operations. The Seaglider vessels are designed to operate across various sea states, enabling high-speed, long-range, low-signature capability that enhances existing naval platforms.

“This partnership is about speed, scale, and resilience as we embark on the future of American shipbuilding,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT. “By teaming with Fairlead, REGENT is combining our innovative Seaglider technology with proven shipbuilding expertise, accelerating delivery to the fleet, and strengthening U.S. leadership in maritime logistics.”

Tom Huntley, General Manager of REGENT Defense, added that “REGENT Seaglider vessels solve the toughest challenges for Navy and Marine Corps maritime defense missions, enabling low-signature distributed operations, resilient sealift, and rapid surge capacity.”

Back in June, REGENT achieved a milestone with the successful completion of its first crewed foil-mode testing of the Viceroy seaglider prototype. The 12-passenger Viceroy, nicknamed “Paladin,” operates in three modes: floating on its hull, rising onto hydrofoils, and flying in ground effect within one wingspan from the water’s surface.

At full capability, the Viceroy will travel at speeds up to 180 mph with a range of 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT is currently constructing a 255,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Rhode Island’s Quonset Business Park, scheduled to begin operations in 2026.