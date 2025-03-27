gCaptain-logo
Red Sea Tourist Submarine Sinking Kills At Least Six Off the Coast of Egypt

The Sindbad submarine involved in the incident. (Source: Sindbad Submarines)

Malte Humpert
March 27, 2025

A small recreational submersible, named Sindbad, has sunk off the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada with 45 people on board. The incident occurred around 1,000 meters offshore during an hour-long underwater cruise to a depth of between 20-25 meters to look at the coral reefs in the Red Sea. 

Local authorities report at least six dead with 29 more taken to hospitals in the area. The majority of guests were Russians, including all fatalities, with additional passengers from Norway, India, and Sweden.

All passengers are accounted for and rescue operations have been terminated, local media report. The Red Sea is a major diving and snorkeling destination, though terrorist attacks in Egypt in the past as well as the current instability in the region have affected Egypt’s tourism sector. 

The submarine tours are common in the area with multiple tour operators advertising them on their websites, including the apparent operator of the Sindbad submarine involved in the incident. According to the company the vessel in question was “engineered in Finland” and suitable to dive to a depth of 75 meters.

